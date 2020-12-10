Inside the rise and fall of Coatue's quant fund — Biden's impact on consumer banking — Steve Schwarzman talks 'Blackstone TV'

REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Big news of the day is DoorDash hitting the public markets with a 78% pop! Check out our interview with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu.

Alex Morrell and Bradley Saacks take you inside Coatue’s now-defunct quant fund led by wunderkind Alex Izydorczyk.

We’ve got some incredible detail on how it all went down at the famously secret hedge fund. Alex and Bradley spoke to more than 20 sources to get the inside scoop.

This is one you won’t want to miss.

Some interesting funding news out of fintech OpenFin. Carter Johnson has all the details on what the startup is planning on doing with the cash, including expansion beyond its trader-focused roots. Read more here.

Want to understand what President-elect Joe Biden’s regime will mean for retail banks? Carter Johnson has some nice analysis from a recent BCG report that gives some indication of what to expect.Read the story here.

It’s not TV. It’s Blackstone TV. Steve Schwarzman, the billionaire founder and CEO of private-equity giant Blackstone, spoke about how a weekly management meeting that’s streamed to all Blackstone employees has helped the firm maintain transparency during the pandemic.Read more here.

Less business travel means some companies have money to burn. For BlackRock, those funds are going towards businesses like its iShares ETFs and Aladdin, according to the firm’s CFO. Rebecca Ungarino has the whole story. Read more here.

Here’s the 13-page pitch deck that Contractbook, which wants to take on legal tech giants like DocuSign, just used to raise $US9.4 million from investors like Bessemer Ventures (BI)

Commodities-Trading Giant Trafigura Wins Big From Oil-Market Mayhem (WSJ)

10 banking recruiters’ verdicts on hiring for 2021 (eFinancialCareers)

Airbnb Expected to Price IPO Above $US56 to $US60 a Share Range (WSJ)

