S&P's $44 billion deal to buy IHS Markit — Rising stars of real estate — Top banking lawyer joins Kirkland & Ellis

Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The big news of Monday was S&P Global announcing plans to acquire IHS Markit for $US44 billion, the biggest acquisition of 2020.

Also of note, DoorDash and Airbnb both kick off their IPO roadshows this week.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.



Sign up here for our upcoming webinar ‘How to land a job in private equity’ on December 3 at 1 p.m. ET, featuring speakers from Bain Capital, The Carlyle Group, Apollo, and Odyssey Search Partners.



Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

Take a look at the best young talent in the real estate market.

We’ve assembled a list of the 30 up-and-coming professionals who are 35 and under involved in commercial and residential real estate. From brokers to developers and investors, we have the whole industry covered.

If you are involved in real estate at all, this list is worth checking out.

Click here to read the whole list.

Nice people move from Jack Newsham covering a new hire at Kirkland & Ellis. Get the full rundown on what led to the switch, and who else is joining him. Read more here.

Odd lots:



Citi’s Jane Fraser Talks About the Priorities She’ll Set as CEO (Bloomberg)

Biden Fills Yellen-Led Economy Team, Risks Clash on Budget Chief (Bloomberg)

Facebook to Buy Kustomer, Startup Valued at $US1 Billion (WSJ)

Moderna CEO said he hopes to be vaccinating Americans ‘within 24 hours’ of an FDA green light (BI)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.