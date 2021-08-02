Dealmaker talent wars – Hedge funds ‘wake up call’ – FinOps hiring spree

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android

CEOs describe how they’re enticing candidates in the battle for dealmaker talent

In a race for talent, boutique banks are working to snap up senior and junior dealmakers. CEOs from Moelis, Evercore, PJT Partners, and Lazard discussed the dealmaker talent wars – and how they’re staying competitive. Here’s what they said.

Hedge funds get a wake up call on the risks of investing in China

Hedge funds with big positions in Chinese companies will likely be proceeding with caution after the regulatory environment rocked markets over the last week. One geopolitical analyst told us that while funds have often underestimated the risks of investing in China, they may now be realizing it’s a risky bet. More on that here.

Wall Street and Silicon Valley on the hunt for “FinOps” professionals

The amount of money that companies are spending in the cloud is inching higher than ever, ushering in a search for workers – in this case, FinOps – who can help them keep their spending under control. Here’s why banks, retailers, and pharmas are increasingly searching for cloud finance experts.

The wealthy and Wall Street ruined the housing market for everyone

The housing market’s convulsions of 2020 and 2021 have resulted in a new, permanently higher floor for house prices. Home shoppers have wealthy Americans, Wall Street, and millennials to thank.

How no-fee trading will help Citi compete with Robinhood and Merrill Lynch

Citi is launching its no-fee trading offering, called Citi Self Invest, in an effort to attract new stock traders while still serving its own wealthy clients. We spoke with ​​David Poole, who runs Citi’s US consumer wealth business, who told us about his plans to attract casual traders and serve high-net-worth clients alike.

Famed short seller Carson Block has lost money on Chinese stock bet Gaotu Techedu

After Gaotu and other top Chinese stocks plunged during China’s crackdown on IPO, Block called it the “worst stock ever” for his firm. Why Block’s short on the online-education company was “just brutal.”

