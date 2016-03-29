These are the European MBA courses which give the biggest boost to pay

Wikipedia/Public Doman Cambridge University is the best place to get an MBA in both Finance and Tech.

A Masters in Business Administration (MBA) might take time and money but it could boost your annual pay to more than £100,000 ($140,000)

The MBA has been called into question over the last couple of years.

With average costs of the two year degree estimated to be $111,418 (£78,303), it’s easy to wonder if such a huge investment is worth it.

But Emolument.com may have the answer.

The salary benchmark site analysed data from over 2,000 MBA holders working in Europe to find out which MBAs were most likely to lead to a career in finance and tech.

It also looked at how much they are currently paid in order to find out which MBAs were the best investments in the long run.

Cambridge’s Judge Business School leads both sectors, with an average salary around the £100,000 mark for Tech and Finance. 20% of its Tech MBA students also went on to work in the sector, the highest proportion of any MBA course.

Although Cambridge Finance grads were the highest paid, the University of St Gallen in Switzerland had the highest proportion of students go onto Finance careers, at 70%.

Here are the top five MBA salaries for finance:

Doing a prestigious finance MBA also results in very high bonuses for many, with three of the top five 30% or above against their base salaries.

While tech MBAs appear to result in lower average wages and sector retention than Finance, the prospect of being the next Mark Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs will be enough to tempt future students, and the pay from the best MBAs is still very high.

These are the top 5 salaries for Tech MBAs:

Though many will continue to wonder if paying for an MBA is worth it, these figures suggest that if you can get onto a great course and remain in the sector you studied, the MBA will pay for itself in no time.

