There's going to be an all-female YouTube star tour, but don't expect tons of screaming teenage boys to attend

Six of YouTube’s most popular women are leaving their computer screens and heading out to entertain fans in a multi-city, “Girls Night In,” tour.

“A lot of the digital shows that are out there seem to be cast heavily on the male side,” the head of Fullscreen Live, Vito Iaia, to Tech Insider of the company’s decision to produce an all-female tour. “We wanted to turn that on its head.”

Presented by Fullscreen Live, the live performance arm of YouTube media company Fullscreen, the tour will feature Eva Gutwoski of “MyLifeAsEva,” Meredith Foster, Meghan Rienks, Alisha Marie, Mia Stammer, and Andie Case.

The “Girls Night In” tour kicks off in September and will include a variety of performances and musical numbers, Tubefilter reported. Fans will be also able to meet the YouTubers and, of course, take those all important selfies with them.

Jonathan Stewart/Getty Images ‘Girls Night In’ castmember Meredith Foster takes a selfie.

Most people who show up to these big conventions are young girls. They go to see the Vine and YouTube stars they idolize and worship the most: The boys.

This gender divide is evident in the digital community. Women on YouTube and Vine often trail their male counterparts in both subscribers and views. Of the top 15 Vine stars right now, only one, Brittany Furlan, is a woman. With 9.4 million followers, she ranks third. The top spot goes to a male Viner, King Bach, who has over 13 million followers.

DigiTour, another social media tour, recently featured just one female headliner to six male co-stars. YouTube convention VidCon has also come under fire for an unequal gender ratio.

Melia Robinson/Business Insider Fangirls wait in line for a meet-and-greet with a YouTube star at VidCon 2015.

Iaia thinks “Girls Night In” can expect similar turnout, though not for the same reason.

“I think we’re going to skew towards a more female driven audience,” Iaia explained. “I’ve been to a few of these shows put on by other companies in the space and when female unfluencers come to the stage, the crowd seems to respond with as much vigour as they do to any male creator they might have a crush on.”

For fans of the “Girls Night In” cast members, the YouTube stars are like best friends, rather than boyfriends. “I’ve noticed a few tweets from men who are excited about coming to the tour as well,” Iaia told TI. “We’ll have to wait and see after the first show.”

“Girls Night In” isn’t Fullscreen’s first foray into the touring world. In 2014, they hosted “Intour,” an event featuring YouTubers including Lohanthony and JennXPenn.

Social media tours can be lucrative business opportunity. DigiTour, a company that specialises in social media tours, raked in a reported $US20 million last year from events featuring stars like Viners Hayes Grier and Jack and Jack, BuzzFeed reports.

