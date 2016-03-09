These are the 10 women who dominate the Spotify charts

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Spotify has released a list of the top-streamed women artists on the platform.

Rihanna took the top spot in the world rankings, though Beyoncé was the favourite of women listeners, and also topped the US list.

Here is the world ranking:

Rihanna Ariana Grande Beyoncé Ellie Goulding Katy Perry Lana Del Rey Sia Adele Selena Gomez Meghan Trainor

And here is the US ranking:

Beyoncé Nicki Minaj Ariana Grande Rihanna Lana Del Rey Katy Perry Ellie Goulding Adele Selena Gomez Lorde

