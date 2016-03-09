These are the 10 women who dominate the Spotify charts

Nathan McAlone
Rihanna just released her newest album, ANTIBusiness Insider

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Spotify has released a list of the top-streamed women artists on the platform.

Rihanna took the top spot in the world rankings, though Beyoncé was the favourite of women listeners, and also topped the US list.

Here is the world ranking:

  1. Rihanna
  2. Ariana Grande
  3. Beyoncé
  4. Ellie Goulding
  5. Katy Perry
  6. Lana Del Rey
  7. Sia
  8. Adele
  9. Selena Gomez
  10. Meghan Trainor

And here is the US ranking:

  1. Beyoncé
  2. Nicki Minaj
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. Rihanna
  5. Lana Del Rey
  6. Katy Perry
  7. Ellie Goulding
  8. Adele
  9. Selena Gomez
  10. Lorde

