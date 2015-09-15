Meet the top 50 female CFOs in America

Female finance chiefs are rising.

The Fortune 500 list of the largest companies in America now features 58 female CFOs, more than double the 22 female CEOs who are featured on the list.

To find out more about these leaders, we compiled a list of the top 50 female CFOs based on the rank their company holds on the 2015 Fortune 500 list, an annual ranking based on each company’s gross revenue.

The following 50 women control the financial futures of some of America’s largest and most respected brands — from Chevron and Google to Coca-Cola and Macy’s.

Scroll down to meet the execs.

50. Kathy Willard, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Fortune 500 Rank: 392 Willard oversees the finances of the world's largest live-entertainment, ticketing, and e-commerce company. Before her CFO duties she worked at the company for nine years in roles that included executive vice president and chief accounting officer. She started her career with Arthur Andersen in 1988, where she worked in audit for five years. She holds a BA in business administration from the University of Oklahoma. 49. Barbara Niland, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Fortune 500 Rank: 390 Niland is chief financial officer of Huntington Ingalls Industries, America's largest military shipbuilding company and a manufacturing, engineering, and management-services firm focused on the nuclear energy, oil, and gas markets. Previously, Niland served as vice president of business management and CFO for Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding and Northrop Grumman Newport News. She began her career with Westinghouse -- later becoming Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems -- in 1979 and held a number of financial and business-management positions at company locations. She earned her bachelor's degree in finance from Towson State University and a master's in business administration from the University of Maryland University College. 48. Barbara Smith, Commercial Metals Co. Commercial Metals Company Fortune 500 Rank: 388 Smith is the chief financial officer and senior vice president of Commercial Metals Co. She has more than 24 years of experience in international and North American business activities. She previously served in financial roles at Alcoa Inc., including group chief financial officer for the aerospace, automotive, and commercial transportation group; vice president; chief financial officer; and director of internal audit. Before joining CMC, Smith served as the CFO, assistant secretary, and vice president of finance for Gusap Partners, a subsidiary of Gerdau Ameristeel Corp. She also acted as the CFO for Gerdau AmeriSteel Corp. 45. Carol Lowe, Sealed Air Corp. Sealed Air Fortune 500 Rank: 366 Lowe is the CFO at Sealed Air Corp. and the CFO at Cryovac Inc. She previously served as the president of Carlisle Food Services Products at Carlisle Cos. Inc. She worked for Carlisle for more than 10 years in a number of leadership positions, including president of another business unit. Other companies include National Gypsum Co. in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she served as a treasurer, and seven years at Ernst & Young, where she was an audit manager. She has also been a director of Cytec Industries Inc. since October 2007. She is a CPA with a bachelor's in accounting from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. 44. Maryann Seaman, FMC Technologies Inc. FMC Technologies Inc. Fortune 500 Rank: 357 Seaman was tapped for the CFO role at FMC Technologies Inc. in November 2011. She previously served as director of investor relations and corporate development. She also took on the role of deputy chief financial officer and treasurer, where she was responsible for human resources, executive compensation, health, safety, and environmental and corporate communications. Seaman has been with FMC Technologies or its predecessor since 1986. Seaman has served in a variety of accounting and financial positions within FMC Technologies, including division controller for the airport systems division. In 2000, she assumed responsibilities as group controller for FoodTech. She has been a director of Owens Corning since August 2014, and she serves as a director of Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA from Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. 43. Patty Bedient, Weyerhaeuser Co. Weyerhaeuser Fortune 500 Rank: 355 Bedient has served as executive vice president and CFO since 2007. She previously held positions as senior vice president of finance and strategic planning and vice president of strategic planning. Bedient has worked with the company since 2006. Before her current employment, she was a partner with Arthur Andersen LLP. She sits on the board of directors for Alaska Air Group and serves as treasurer and board member of Overlake Hospital Medical Center. She is a CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs. 42. Stacy Loretz-Congdon, Core-Mark Holding Co. Core-Mark No photo provided. Fortune 500 Rank: 352 Loretz-Congdon has served as the senior vice president and CFO since December 2006. Previously she was the company's vice president of finance and treasurer and from November 1999 to January 2003 served as corporate treasurer. She joined Core-Mark in May 1990 and has played a role in various functions in accounting and finance. Before joining Core-Mark, she was an auditor for Coopers & Lybrand. She received her bachelor's in accounting from California State University at San Francisco. 41. Theresa Wagler, Steel Dynamics Inc. Steel Dynamics Fortune 500 Rank: 326 Wagler has been the CFO and executive vice president at Steel Dynamics since May 2007 and 2009, respectively, and also serves as its chief accounting officer. Wagler is the vice president and secretary of Cohen & Green Salvage Co. Inc. During her time at Steel Dynamics she has taken on various roles, including chief administrative officer, corporate controller, and assistant secretary. She previously served as assistant corporate controller for Fort Wayne National Bank and as a CPA with Ernst & Young LLP. Wagler holds a bachelor's in accounting and systems analysis from Taylor University. 40. Jody Feragen, Hormel Foods Corp. Hormel Foods Corp. Fortune 500 Rank: 310 As executive vice president and CFO for Hormel Foods, Feragen oversees all financial areas of Hormel Foods Corp., including accounting, information technology, internal audit, investor relations and treasury. She joined the Hormel team in 2000 as treasurer and has assumed various other roles, including vice president and treasurer. She was promoted to vice president of finance and treasurer in 2005 and was named senior vice president and CFO in 2007. She was promoted to executive vice president and CFO in 2010. Feragen earned a bachelor's in accounting from the University of North Dakota and an MBA from the University of Minnesota. Feragen also attended the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School. 39. Martina Hund-Mejean, MasterCard Inc. Mastercard Fortune 500 Rank: 308 Hund-Mejean is CFO for MasterCard, where she's responsible for corporate controller, tax, internal audit, investor relations, strategy, M&A, financial planning and analysis, and various other functions. Before joining MasterCard in 2007, Hund-Mejean served as senior vice president and treasurer of Tyco International Ltd. Before Tyco, she was senior vice president and treasurer of Lucent Technologies Inc., now Alcatel-Lucent. Hund-Mejean held a series of finance positions of increasing responsibility at General Motors Corp. in the US and the UK, including the assistant treasurer post. Hund-Mejean received a master's degree in economics from the University of Freiburg in Germany and a master's of business administration from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia. 38. Shawn Hagel, Precision Castparts Corp. YouTube No photo provided. Fortune 500 Rank: 302 Hagel became executive vice president and chief financial officer in August 2012. Previously, she was elected senior vice president and CFO in August 2008. In May 2008, Hagel was named vice president of finance. In 2000, she was named corporate controller and an officer of the company in 1997. She was corporate financial reporting manager from 1995 to 1997. 37. Karen McLoughlin, Cognisant Technology Solutions Corp. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Fortune 500 Rank: 288 McLoughlin is the CFO at Cognisant Technology Solutions, where she oversees worldwide financial planning and analysis, accounting, controllership, tax, investor relations, treasury, and various other tasks. She previously served as the company's senior vice president of enterprise transformation, financial planning, and analysis. Before joining Cognisant in 2003, McLoughlin spent six years at Spherion Corp. and three years at Ryder System Inc., where she held key financial management positions. She also worked for six years in the south Florida practice of Price Waterhouse, now PricewaterhouseCoopers. She earned a bachelor's in economics from Wellesley College and an MBA from Columbia University. 36. Karla Lewis, Reliance Steel & Aluminium Co. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Fortune 500 Rank: 283 Lewis started her career with Reliance Steel & Aluminium in 1992, and she has remained with the company since. She has held various roles, including controller, vice president, senior VP, executive VP, and CFO, a role she took over in 2007. Before her time at Reliance, she worked as a consultant for Ernst & Young LLP. It was in that role that she took on one of her first clients, Reliance Steel. She holds a bachelor's in business from Ohio State University and is a CPA. 35. Caroline Dorsa, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Public Service Enterprise Group Fortune 500 Rank: 274 Dorsa is the CFO for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. She's responsible for all of the company's internal audit services, investor relations, and corporate development. She is also responsible for the company's risk-management function. Dorsa has held various senior-level finance positions at PSEG. She previously worked in management at Merck & Co., where she served as the senior vice president of global human health, strategy, and integration. Before that, she was a senior vice president and chief financial officer at Avaya Inc. Dorsa also worked for former Mayor Edward Koch of New York City, promoting economic development in midtown Manhattan. She holds a bachelor's from Colgate University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. 34. Tracey Thomas Travis, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. The Estée Lauder Companies Fortune 500 Rank: 271 Travis serves on the audit committee and finance and corporate-development committee. She is executive vice president and CFO for The Estée Lauder Cos. Previously, she was employed as a director of Jo-Ann Stores Inc. She has also worked as the senior vice president of finance and CFO at Ralph Lauren Corp. and senior vice president of finance for Limited Brands. Her work experience also included time as the CFO for Intimate Brands and CFO for the Beverage Can Americas Group of American National Can Co. She has held various positions at PepsiCo and General Motors. 32. Marta Stewart, Norfolk Southern Corp. Norfolk Southern Fortune 500 Rank: 256 Stewart assumed the role of CFO and executive vice president at Norfolk Southern in 2013. Previously she served as treasurer and executive vice president of Norfolk Southern Corp. Stewart has also served as vice president of Norfolk Southern Corp. Her other roles with the company have included controller and principal accounting officer, assistant manager of accounting systems, and manager of financial reporting. She joined Norfolk Southern in 1983. Stewart holds an accounting degree from The College of William & Mary and is a CPA. 31. Teresa Madden, Xcel Energy Inc. Xcel Energy Fortune 500 Rank: 255 Madden holds the post of executive vice president and chief financial officer of Xcel Energy. She leads the company's financial functions, including oversight for the controller's office, treasury, tax, audit, financial performance and controls, risk management, investor relations, revenue requirements, and business development. She has served as vice president and controller and, before that, vice president of finance for customer and field operations. Madden started her career with the company in 1979 and held various positions with public Services Co. of Colorado and served as corporate controller of New Century Energies. She earned a bachelor's in accounting at Colorado State University and an MBA at Regis University. 30. Ann Ziegler, CDW Corp CDW Fortune 500 Rank: 253 Ziegler serves as senior vice president, CFO, and executive committee member of CDW. She is responsible for the company's financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, tax, investor relations, risk management, and internal audit functions. Ziegler joined CDW in 2008. Before her current role, she served in executive-level positions for Sara Lee, including US and international roles in finance, strategy, and general management. Before working at Sara Lee, Ziegler was a lawyer in the Chicago office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from The College of William and Mary and a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. 29. Teresa Gendron, Leucadia National Corp. Leucadia National Corp. Fortune 500 Rank: 244 Gendron has served as the company's CFO since September 2014. Previously, she was the vice president and CFO at Gannett and the vice president and assistant controller for Hii Holdings, Inc. She served as the financial compliance officer at Hii Holdings and worked as the company's controller and finance director. She previously worked as the senior manager of audit practice at KPMG LLP. She holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Georgetown University. 28. Glenda Flanagan, Whole Foods Market Inc. Whole Foods Market Fortune 500 Rank: 214 Flanagan joined Whole Foods Market as CFO in 1988. Under her financial leadership the company grew rapidly from a few stores in the late 1980s to more than 400 locations in 2015. She's on the boards of directors for Whole Foods Market's three foundations: Whole Planet, Whole Cities, and Whole Kids. Since 2004, Flanagan has served on the board of directors for Credit Acceptance Corp., a publicly traded company based in Detroit. Flanagan holds a BBA in accounting from the University of Texas. She is the longest-sitting CFO on our list. 27. Mindy West, Murphy USA Inc. Murphy USA Fortune 500 Rank: 202 West is the CFO and executive vice president at Murphy USA. Before her current leadership role, she was the vice president and treasurer at Murphy Oil Corp. She is responsible for the company's overall finance and accounting functions. She has served the company for 17 years. Her previously held positions at the firm include accounting, employee benefits, planning, and investor relations. West received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern Arkansas University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. 26. Carol Yancey, Genuine Parts Co. Genuine Parts Co. Fortune 500 Rank: 199 Yancey has served as CFO of Genuine Parts Co. since March 2013 and has been its executive vice president of finance since 2012. Previously, she held the positions of senior vice president of finance and vice president of finance. She started working at the company 22 years ago. Yancey joined General Parts Co. in 1991 after working as a manager at Ernst & Young LLP. 23. Daphne Foster, Global Partners LP Global Partners LP Fortune 500 Rank: 180 Foster has served as the CFO of Global GP since 2013. She joined the company in 2007 and acted as its treasurer from 2007 to 2013. She has a long history in the petroleum-products industry, including several years as a vice president in the energy-and-utilities division of Bank of Boston. She started her banking career in 1982 at Bank of Boston and joined Citizens Financial Group, where she monitored the company's loan-officer development program. Foster has a bachelor's degree and an MBA from Boston University. 22. Laura Thompson, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Fortune 500 Rank: 166 Thompson was named executive vice president and CFO in 2013. She has served in various financial positions with Goodyear during a 30-year career with the company. Before her CFO position, she was the vice president of finance for North America Thompson. She joined Goodyear in 1983 and served in many financial and accounting positions, both in business units and corporate staff. Thompson earned a bachelor's in accounting in 1987 and an MBA in finance in 1992, both from the University of Akron. 21. Tammy Romo, Southwest Airlines Co. Southwest Airlines Fortune 500 Rank: 161 Romo is the executive vice president and CFO of Southwest Airlines. She took over the head financial role in 2012. Previously, she served as the senior vice president of finance and acted as the company's principal accounting officer. In her current role, she's responsible for strategic planning and overall finance activities, including financial reporting, accounting, investor relations, treasury, tax, and financial planning and analysis She has also served as a senior vice president of planning at Southwest Airlines and vice president of financial planning. Romo also served as vice president, treasurer, and controller. Before joining Southwest Airlines in 1991, she was an audit manager at Coopers & Lybrand. She also served as independent contractor at Tenet Healthcare since 2015. Romo received a bachelor's of business administration in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. 20. Beth Bombara, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The Hartford Fortune 500 Rank: 160 Bombara is the executive vice president and CFO of Hartford. She's responsible for finance, treasury, capital, accounting, and investor relations. She was previously president of Hartford's Talcott Resolution business, managing the company's reporting segment. She was also the senior vice president and controller where she oversaw corporate accounting, accounting policy, and wealth management finance. Before joining Hartford, Bombara was a senior manager in Deloitte & Touche's audit practice and a partner at Arthur Andersen. She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Bryant University. 19. Cheryl Miller, AutoNation Inc. AutoNation Fortune 500 Rank: 156 Miller is executive vice president and CFO at AutoNation. Miller joined the company in 2009 as the vice president and treasurer responsible for overseeing the company's capital markets and risk- and cash-management functions. In 2010, she took over the company's investor-relations function. She also held a position with AutoNation -- formerly Republic Industries -- since the late 1990s. Miller has almost 20 years of corporate finance experience, mostly serving at Fortune 300 organisations. She has over 15 years of automotive industry experience, including retail, rental, distribution, and captive finance. Before joining AutoNation, she was the vice president and treasurer for JM Family Enterprises and vice president of investor relationships and treasurer at ION Media Networks. She began her career at Circuit City's corporate headquarters in its financial-management training program. Miller holds a bachelor's in finance and business administration from James Madison University. 18. Kathryn Mikells, Xerox Corp. Xerox Fortune 500 Rank: 143 Mikells is CFO for Xerox and serves as an executive vice president. She's responsible for all finance, treasury, investor-relations, risk-management, mergers-and-acquisitions, tax, and audit operations at the company. Before Xerox, she was the CFO at ADT. She also served in financial leadership roles at Nalco and UAL. Before joining ADT, Mikells was CFO of Nalco, a global provider of water treatment and energy technologies. She joined Nalco in 2010 from UAL, the parent company of United Airlines, where she held the titles of executive vice president and CFO. She worked at UAL for 16 years and spent six years in the financial-services industry at GE Capital, Household International, and CIBC. Mikells holds a bachelor's from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. 17. Kathleen Quirk, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Fortune 500 Rank: 137 Quirk is the executive vice president and CFO and treasurer at Freeport-McMoRan. She has over 25 years of experience at Freeport-McMoRan. The company says she has 'played key roles in Freeport-McMoRan's finances and corporate transactions.' Her previous roles included vice president and CFO before the Phelps Dodge transaction. Her career has been marked with various positions focused on responsibility in tax, investor relations, treasury, and finance. She graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's in accounting. 16. Christine Komola, Staples Inc. Staples Inc. Fortune 500 Rank: 133 Komola was named Staples' senior vice president and CFO in February 2012. Before her current roles, she served as the senior vice president and corporate controller from 2004 to 2012. She also served as senior vice president and general merchandise manager for furniture. She has held other roles within Staples since joining in 1997, including assistant controller, vice president of planning of margin and control, and CFO of Staples.com. Komola holds a bachelor's in accounting from Miami University and has been a CPA since 1992. 15. Laura Bishop, United Services Automobile Association USAA Fortune 500 Rank: 122 Bishop was promoted to CFO of USAA in 2014. She previously served for two years as deputy CFO at the San Antonio, Texas-based company. In 2012, she was named a corporate senior vice president. Bishop joined USAA in 2001 and has held various senior leadership roles in internal audit, capital management, corporate financial planning, and financial strategy and reporting. 14. Kimberly Ross, Baker Hughes Inc. Baker Hughes Inc. Fortune 5oo Rank: 119 Ross is the senior vice president and CFO of Baker Hughes. She joined Baker Hughes in 2014 from Avon Products, where she served as an executive vice president and CFO. Before her time with Avon, Ross served as executive vice president and CFO of Royal Ahold N.V. while also holding various other finance positions at Royal Ahold from 2001 to 2007. Ross earned a bachelor's in accounting from the University of South Florida and became a CPA after graduation. 13. Robin Washington, Gilead Sciences Inc. Gilead Fortune 500 Rank: 118 Washington joined Gilead in 2008 and serves as executive vice president and CFO. She oversees the company's finance, information-technology, and investor-relations organisations. Before joining Gilead, she served as the CFO of Hyperion Solutions, which was acquired by Oracle in 2007. She also served in a number of executive positions with PeopleSoft, most recently in the roles of senior vice president and corporate controller. She is a CPA and received a bachelor's in business administration from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Pepperdine University. 12. Carol Roberts, International Paper Co. International Paper Co. Fortune 500 Rank: 114 Roberts is a long-time employee of International Paper, beginning her career with the agency in 1981. In 1991, she became mill manager at the company's Oswego, New York, facility. In 1993, she was promoted to general manager of Kraft Packaging, followed by a move to general manager for Kraft Paper and Packaging in 1996. A year later, she was appointed an officer of International Paper and promoted to vice president of people development in the human resources organisation. Roberts was named vice president of industrial packaging in October 2000. She was named senior vice president of industrial packaging in November 2005 and accepted the CFO role in 2011. 10. Gina Wilson, TIAA-CREF TIAA-CREF Fortune 500 Rank: 92 Wilson is the executive vice president and CFO at TIAA-CREF. She oversees financial management and planning, actuarial, tax, accounting, and financial reporting for the organisation. During her 30-plus years of financial services experience, she has worked for many companies. Before joining TIAA-CREF, she was the executive vice president and CFO at Wyndham Worldwide. She also served as Cendant's executive vice president and chief accounting officer. Wilson also took the reins as corporate controller at MetLife and worked in the life-insurance operations at Transamerica. During the early stages of her career, Wilson served multinational and regional clients in financial services and nonprofits as an audit partner at Deloitte & Touche. Wilson holds a bachelor's in accounting and an MAS in accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's College of Business. 9. Sharon McCollam, Best Buy Co. Best Buy Fortune 500 Rank: 72 McCollam is the chief administrative officer and CFO for Best Buy. She joined the company in 2012. Previously, she was the executive vice president and CFO of Williams-Sonoma, she retired from the company in 2012. She has held various executive leadership roles, including principal accounting officer at Williams-Sonoma and CFO of Dole Fresh Vegetables. McCollam is a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma and is a CPA. 8. Kathy Waller, The Coca-Cola Co. The Coca-Cola Co. Fortune 500 Rank: 63 Waller has been CFO and executive vice president of Coca-Cola since 2014. She served as the vice president of finance before accepting her C-suite role. She was also the controller, principal accounting officer, and chief of internal audit for the company. She joined Coca-Cola in 1987 and served as its senior accountant in accounting research. Before her time at Coca-Cola, Waller served as a senior accountant at Deloitte Haskins and Sells Public Accounting Firm. She received a bachelor's from the University of Rochester in New York and a master's in business administration from the William E. Simon School of Business Administration at the University of Rochester. 7. Kelly Kramer, Cisco Systems, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Fortune 500 Rank: 60 Kramer is executive vice president and CFO at Cisco, managing the financial strategy and operations of a company with more than 72,000 employees and total revenue for fiscal year 2014 of $US47 billion. Previously, she served as the company's senior vice president of business technology and operations finance. Kramer joined Cisco in 2012 as senior vice president of corporate finance. Before Cisco, she was vice president and CFO of GE's Healthcare Systems business. She also held other CFO and finance roles inside the General Electric family over a period of 20 years. Kramer holds a bachelor's in mathematics from Purdue University. 6. Ruth Porat, Google and Alphabet Jin Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images Fortune 500 Rank: 40 Porat joined Google as the company's chief financial officer and senior vice president in 2015. She now serves as the CFO of Google and its new parent company, Alphabet. Before Alphabet, she was the CFO and executive vice president of Morgan Stanley. She also served as the global head of the financial institutions group and as its vice chairman of investment banking. She began her career with Morgan Stanley in 1987 in the mergers-and-acquisitions department. As a top banker, Porat was responsible for leading some of the most successful tech initial public offerings of the last 20 years. Her work included financing rounds for Amazon, eBay, Netscape, Priceline, and Verisign. She also worked with The Blackstone Group, GE, and the New York Stock Exchange. Porat received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a master's in economics from the London School of Economics, and a bachelor's from Stanford University. 5. Carol Tomé, The Home Depot Inc. Credit: Erik S. Lesser/Bloomberg via Getty Images Fortune 500 Rank: 33 Tomé has served as CFO since May 2001 and was named executive vice president of corporate services at The Home Depot in 2007. Her work is focused on real estate, store construction, financial services, strategic business development, and growth initiatives. She joined Home Depot in 1995. Before her current employment, she was vice president and treasurer of Riverwood International. She began her career as a commercial lender with United Bank of Denver -- now Wells Fargo -- and spent several years as director of banking for Johns-Manville. She holds a bachelor's in communication from the University of Wyoming and a master's in business administration in finance from the University of Denver. 3. Marianne Lake, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Credit: Jin Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images Fortune 500 Rank: 21 Lake has served as CFO of JPMorgan Chase since 2013 and served as its executive vice president. Previously, she worked in a senior role as the CFO of the consumer and community-banking unit at JPMorgan Chase. She started her career as a chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in its London and Sydney offices and served as a global controller of the investment bank. 2. Cathie Lesjak, Hewlett-Packard Co. Credit: Ryan Anson/Bloomberg via Getty Images Fortune 500 Rank: 19 Lesjak has served as executive vice president and CFO of HP since 2007. She also accepted an interim chief executive officer role at HP in 2010. Lesjak has worked at HP for 24 years and has served in various financial leadership roles. She served as senior vice president and treasurer, responsible for managing the company's worldwide cash, debt, foreign exchange, capital structure, risk management, and benefits-plan administration. Earlier in her career at HP, she managed financial operations for enterprise marketing and solutions and the software global-business unit. She was also group controller for HP's software solutions organisation and managed HP's global channel credit risk as controller and credit manager for the commercial-customer organisation. Lesjak holds a bachelor's in biology from Stanford University and a master's in finance from the University of California at Berkeley. 1. Pat Yarrington, Chevron Corp Chevron Fortune 500 Rank: 3 Yarrington is vice president and CFO of Chevron, a position she has held since 2009. She is responsible for comptroller, tax, treasury, audit, and investor relations activities at the company. She was previously the company's corporate vice president and treasurer. Other previous positions include corporate vice president of policy, government, and public affairs; corporate vice president of strategic planning; president of Chevron Canada; comptroller of Chevron Products; manager of credit-card enterprises; marketing at Chevron Products; and manager of investor relations. Yarrington served on the San Francisco Federal Reserve's board of directors from 2009 to 2014, acting as its chairman in 2013 and 2014. She earned a bachelor's in political science from Pomona College in 1977 and a master's in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in 1979.

