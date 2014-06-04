The Most Important New Features Coming To Your IPhone That Apple Didn't Tell You About Yet

At this year’s World Wide Developers Conference, Apple called iOS 8 one of its most massive updates ever.

The next version of Apple’s mobile operating system isn’t an aesthetic overhaul like iOS 7, but there are a lot of tweaks, updates, and new features that add more functionality to your iPhone.

There are so many, in fact, that Apple didn’t have time to detail each and every one on stage during yesterday’s keynote.

Here’s a brief look at some of the most noteworthy iOS 8 features Apple glossed over.

WiFi calling

Apple is adding support for making and receiving phone calls through WiFi in iOS 8. This means that you won’t have to use the signal provided by your cell phone carrier to make phone calls. And, if you’re in an area with spotty reception that has WiFi, you’ll experience clearer call quality. Both Android and Windows Phones have supported this feature for some time, and T-Mobile that it will support WiFi calling on iOS 8.

Battery usage by app

In iOS 8, iPhone and iPad owners will be able to monitor which apps are draining the battery the most. By displaying this percentage, users will be able to shut down apps that are too burdensome on the iPhone’s battery to extend battery life. This was possible through third-party apps in the past, but now it’s natively built into Apple’s mobile operating system.

Panoramic photos on iPad

When iOS 8 debuts in the fall, you’ll be able to take panoramic photos on the iPad. Apple introduced this feature to the iPhone when the iPhone 5 was unveiled two years ago. Granted, you probably don’t find yourself snapping photos with your iPad too often, but the tablet’s extra screen space compared to the iPhone may make it easier to capture 360-degree sweeping photos.

Call waiting for FaceTime

Apple is adding call waiting to FaceTime, which means you’ll soon be able to take calls on a separate line when using FaceTime, just like you can with regular voice calls.

Travel time notifications

Travel time notifications from Apple’s calendar app will now work with the iPhone and iPad. So if you’ve got to make an appointment on time, your iPhone or iPad will receive a notification alerting you about how much time you need. Other third-party travel apps such as Google Maps already offer this type of information, but it’s a handy feature nonetheless.

Private browsing per tab in Safari

With iOS 8, you won’t have to switch the entire Safari into Private Mode to view personal content. You can now make specific tabs private, which means you’ll be able to control which tabs get saved in Safari history and which ones will remember your auto fill information.

Support for DuckDuckGo In Safari

DuckDuckGo, the private search engine that doesn’t keep track of your search history, will now work in Safari. So if you’re tired of your previous search results popping up each time you need to find something new, Apple has added a new option in Safari.

A new Tips app

Apple didn’t detail this app on stage, so it’s unclear exactly what it will bring to iOS. Some have speculated that it will be a tutorial app that provides usage tips for iOS devices, while others have said it might be a new tip calculator app.

Separate focus and exposure in camera

When iOS 8 comes out in the fall, iPhone owners will be able to tweak the focus and exposure of a shot by tapping the screen. This means you won’t have to take any attention away from framing your shot to change some settings.

