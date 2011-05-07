Top Facebook Mobile Developer Leaves

Photo: Twitter/Joe Hewitt

Facebook mobile developer Joe Hewitt has joined the late Facebook exodus.He posted the news on his blog yesterday, and said he was ready to go back to building tools for developers like Firebug, which he created five years ago.



Hewitt created Facebook’s iPhone app and was known for his outspoken Tweets about the flaws of various mobile platforms.

Last April he criticised Apple’s new SDK rules for forcing developers to use only Apple’s Objective C language rather than competing tools from Adobe and others — a stand that Apple later reversed.

He has also taken quite a few potshots at Android, and called Andy Rubin’s battle with Steve Jobs over the value of open platforms a “farce.”

