Here's The Best Advice From The Most Elite Facebook Marketing Specialists

Among Facebook marketing specialists there’s a super-exclusive group chosen by Facebook. These companies are known as Strategic Preferred Marketing Developers (SPMDs), of which there are only 14 in existence.
In a new report from BI Intelligence, we speak to four SPMDs and reveal some of their strategies and insights into Facebook marketing.
The SPMD designation is only awarded to those marketing companies that are “best in class,” understand all the nuts and bolts and how Facebook’s advertising products together. Many of the SPMDs also have a deep knowledge of other areas of digital marketing, and it’s often this contextual knowledge that differentiates them from the rest of the pack, as well as their knowledge of Facebook earned, paid, and owned media.
Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>
Subscribers also receive full access to our library of over 100 in-depth reports and hundreds of charts and datasets you can put to use.
Here are some of the insights gleaned from our conversations with SPMDs:
- Moving beyond last-click attribution: One Adobe client, a hospitality and entertainment group, realised that their apps were driving sales through other online and offline channels. They only realised this once they stopped obsessing on the last click before a sale, and tracked customers across channels.
- Pre-Testing Paid Media: SPMDs like Brand Networks and Adaptly understand that owned and earned media isn’t just valuable in and of itself. It’s also valuable as a source of analytics and data that will hint at what types of content will work as paid media. One airline brand using this technique saw total reach more than double to 63% of its targeted fans.
- Measuring Quality Of Engagement: SPMDs understand that the best metrics don’t just measure quality, but quantity too. SPMDs have the best technology and interfaces for sifting through data.
- Understanding Facebook Activity In Emerging Markets: SPMDs and PMDs more broadly can be marketers’ field experts, sensitizing them to seasonal, cultural, and local economic factors that can make or break their campaigns in foreign markets where Facebook’s growing the fastest.
- Influencing Facebook Product Development: SPMDs are the channel through which agencies and advertisers can gain a window into the inner workings of Facebook. SPMDs have influence at Facebook and have pushed Facebook to make many needed changes such as streamlining its paid media ad product line.
In full, BI Intelligence’s report on Facebook’s Preferred Marketing Developer program:
- Presents interviews and quotes from our conversations with SPMD and Facebook executives.
- Examines the four types of Facebook expertise practiced by Preferred Developing Marketing (PMD) partners and Strategic Preferred Marketing Developers.
- Explains how the SPMD and PMD programs, after only 18 months, have emerged as cornerstones to Facebook’s viability and development as a sophisticated marketing platform.
- Digs into the business models sustaining the PMDs themselves and addresses the future of the marketing developer industry.
To access BI Intelligence’s full reports on Facebook’s Strategic Preferred Marketing Developers and the PMD ecosystem, sign up for a free trial subscription here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.