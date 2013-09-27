Here's The Best Advice From The Most Elite Facebook Marketing Specialists

Among Facebook marketing specialists there’s a super-exclusive group chosen by Facebook. These companies are known as Strategic Preferred Marketing Developers (SPMDs), of which there are only 14 in existence.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we speak to four SPMDs and reveal some of their strategies and insights into Facebook marketing.

The SPMD designation is only awarded to those marketing companies that are “best in class,” understand all the nuts and bolts and how Facebook’s advertising products together. Many of the SPMDs also have a deep knowledge of other areas of digital marketing, and it’s often this contextual knowledge that differentiates them from the rest of the pack, as well as their knowledge of Facebook earned, paid, and owned media.

Here are some of the insights gleaned from our conversations with SPMDs:

In full, BI Intelligence’s report on Facebook’s Preferred Marketing Developer program:

