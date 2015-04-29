The 24 people who will decide the future of music streaming

There’s a war breaking out between some of the world’s biggest tech companies — and it’s all about music streaming.

Rapper Jay Z acquired Swedish streaming company Aspiro, and is using his star power to make that mainstream. And Spotify, another Swedish company, offers free streaming and an impressive collection of music.

But everything could be about to change for music streaming as Apple prepares to relaunch iTunes as a streaming platform after its acquisition of Beats.

