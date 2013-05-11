Too Many Top Executives Aren't Taking Social Media Seriously

Does social media have a glass-ceiling problem? Even as companies rush to exploit social media in every conceivable way, a report from The Conference Board and the Rock centre for Corporate Governance at Stanford University finds that senior executives don’t seem to take the results seriously — if they look at them at all. For example:



• Fewer than 24 per cent of companies report that senior management sees reports gleaned from social media metrics; even fewer (14 per cent) build it into their KPIs.

• 20 per cent say social media information is too low-level for senior management, and 32 per cent say it’s too low-level for board members.

Ironically, senior executives are actually more likely than the population at large to use social media (see table). So if they’re laggards, it’s not because they’re unfamiliar with the platforms. More often, surveys find, companies simply fail to collect social media data, and when they do, they’re unlikely to pass it up the chain of command. In those rare cases in which companies collect it and senior execs see it, they say they find it helpful. The lesson here? To paraphrase a classic “Seinfeld” joke, it’s not enough to read the tweets; you have to analyse the tweets.

#antisocial