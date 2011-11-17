Top Euro Tech PR Firm BPR Sells US Operations To MWW

Photo: Ballou PR

Ballou PR (BPR), a European PR firm focusing on tech startups, just sold its US operations to MWW Group, a big PR powerhouse, we’ve just confirmed with BPR founder Colette Ballou. BPR has offices in Paris, London and Silicon Valley and is well-known in European tech circles. BPR founder Colette Ballou, who is Franco-American, has a good network on both sides of the Atlantic—she’s a “mentor” at 500 Startups, the VC firm ran by hyperactive Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure, for example.



But the firm has always been more Europe-focused and we imagine it’s harder to break into the hyper-competitive US startup PR landscape. Ballou described the sale as a “nice liquidity event” and said Ballou PR is now focused on growing in Europe, and will serve its European clients’ US needs through MWW.

