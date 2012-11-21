The Top Stock Held By Each Of The World's 50 Biggest Hedge Funds

Factset’s recently released report on the equity holdings of the 50 largest hedge funds also includes a table which shows the top stock held by each fund.



Apple is once again the undisputed number one pick of hedge fund managers, serving as the top holding for 12 of the 50 funds.

That this happened after Apple’s stock fell 9.1% in the quarter suggests the high degree of confidence hedge fund managers have for the type of rebound that happened today.

Steve Jobs’ brain child now accounts for 2.4% of the holdings for the top 50 hedge funds.

Photo: FactSet

