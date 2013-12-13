The Top 3 Entertainment Tweets Of 2013 Are Really Morbid

What do a “Glee” star, “Fast and Furious” actor, and One Direction boy bander have in common?

They were all the subject of the top three entertainment tweets of 2013.

Sadly, two of three had to do with the deaths of two actors taken too soon. The third was about the end of a young star’s teenage years.

Twitter compiled the three most retweeted tweets of 2013 — something they call “Golden Tweets.” See who was the most talked-about on Twitter below:

1. Lea Michele’s first public acknowledgment of the death of her “Glee” co-star and boyfriend Cory Monteith was the most-retweeted Tweet of the year. The tweet, which had an accompanying photo of the pair, was retweeted more than 408,000 times from 133 countries.

Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love & support. Cory will forever be in my heart. pic.twitter.com/XVlZnh9vOc

— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) July 29, 2013

2. Paul Walker’s team tweeted a statement confirming the actor’s passing. It was retweeted 400,367 times as fans from around the world came together in mourning.

It’s with a heavy heart that we must confirm Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident…MORE: http://t.co/9hDuJMH99M – #TeamPW

— Paul Walker (@RealPaulWalker) December 1, 2013

3. This Niall Horan tweet is sad in a different way than the above two. The One Direction band member’s tweet was retweeted more than 408,000 times from 133 countries. We’re not sad that Niall is ending his age of innocence, but because so many people cared so much.

Yesss ! I’m 20 ! Wohooo ! No more teens!

— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 12, 2013

Learn more stats about this year on Twitter below:

