15 Entertainment Headlines We're Thankful For In 2012

We're not sure if we're more impressed that the Barbados native released seven albums in seven years or that the last four have been million-dollar successes.

When Rihanna announced a new album earlier this year, we were wondering if she could pull off yet another album so quickly ('Talk That Talk' came out last November); however, 'Unapologetic' is an inviting change from the singer's sex-infused album of last year with another collaboration from David Guetta 'Right Now' and emotionally charged ballads in 'Stay' and 'What Now?'

The third Eminem collaboration aside -- the track 'Numb' introduces the repetition of the same lyric 30+ times before featuring a brief Em cameo -- Rihanna's seventh serving offers some of her best tracks yet.

Our picks?

Check out 'Loveeeeeee Song' (yes, there are seven e's), 'Nobody's Business,' -- Rihanna's eyebrow-raising Chris Brown collaboration -- 'Jump,' and, we can't stop listening to 'Stay.'