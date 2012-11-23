15 Entertainment Headlines We're Thankful For In 2012

Photo: Screengrab
With Thanksgiving upon us, it’s time to give thanks to the things that matter most – families, friends, a roof over our heads, and the slew of Hollywood A-listers that keeps us entertained day in and day out.To celebrate the holiday, we’ve decided it’s also time to reflect on some of the great Entertainment moments of the past year.
From Kate Upton to Katie Holmes, here are the stories of 2012 we couldn’t get out of our heads.
From Jay Pharoah speculating on Obama's odd behaviour during the first live presidential debate, up until Jason Sudeikis as Mitt Romney secretly chugging milk after his defeat, Saturday Night Live nailed the 2012 election coverage.
We're not sure if we're more impressed that the Barbados native released seven albums in seven years or that the last four have been million-dollar successes.
When Rihanna announced a new album earlier this year, we were wondering if she could pull off yet another album so quickly ('Talk That Talk' came out last November); however, 'Unapologetic' is an inviting change from the singer's sex-infused album of last year with another collaboration from David Guetta 'Right Now' and emotionally charged ballads in 'Stay' and 'What Now?'
The third Eminem collaboration aside -- the track 'Numb' introduces the repetition of the same lyric 30+ times before featuring a brief Em cameo -- Rihanna's seventh serving offers some of her best tracks yet.
Our picks?
Check out 'Loveeeeeee Song' (yes, there are seven e's), 'Nobody's Business,' -- Rihanna's eyebrow-raising Chris Brown collaboration -- 'Jump,' and, we can't stop listening to 'Stay.'
Trying to follow the child stars' run-ins with the law, including alleged DUIs and hit-and-runs, has been tougher than keeping up with the Kardashians.
While the verdict's still out on whether it was a good idea to split one 'Hobbit' book into three films, we trust the 'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson will give us a fresh take on the book considering he's using 125 pages of appendix notes from LOTR's 'The Return of the King' to expand the story.
After a $700 million settlement, AMC returned for DISH customers just in time for the best season of 'The Walking Dead' yet.
(Not that we ever disliked the show, but it was beginning to lack in zombie killings.)
We may have heard 'Gangnam Style' one too many times by now; however, there's no denying a man who was able to get more than 700 million views on YouTube in four short months.
After seeing 'Skyfall' -- and the film became the highest-grossing Bond film of all time -- we can't see anyone else take over as 007 at the moment.
Debate about the ending all you want; however, 'The Dark Knight Rises' lived up to audience expectations.
Though it wasn't 'The Dark Knight,' and was overshadowed by theatre shootings, Christopher Nolan's final bow to the Caped Crusader still wowed audiences with $160.8 million opening weekend, and went on to earn more than $1 billion worldwide.
Despite blog feedback referring to her as 'a squishy brick,' we had no qualms with Upton landing the cover of 2012's swimsuit issue.
It took six seasons, but the rest of Jersey finally bid adieu to Snooki and the gang with the ultimate fist pump!
The best of Trump was his meltdown after Obama's re-election.
While we're speaking about election coverage, we're also thankful for Clint Eastwood.
After Katie Holmes blindsided her husband of five years when she filed for divorce in June, the breakup allowed Holmes to refocus her attention on her fizzling career.
After a few years out of the spotlight and in small films / TV spots, we get to see Holmes back on her feet designing her own clothing line, acting on Broadway, and even trying her hand at co-producing.
... that won't be directed by George Lucas.
Whether you greeted the news of a new 'Star Wars' film in 2015 with cheers or groans, there was one thing many could agree over -- their glee that Lucas would not be directing the film.
Appointed 'creative consultant,' he'll have more or less no say in the direction of the on-going franchise.
The jury's still out on our ultimate feelings on an impending future film; however, with Kathleen Kennedy at the helm (the woman responsible for bringing us 'Jurassic Park,' 'Lincoln,' and 'Schindler's List'), we're feeling hopeful.
