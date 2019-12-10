LinkedIn revealed the top 15 emerging jobs in Australia for 2020 – from AI experts to anti-money laundering specialists

AI specialists are a top emerging trend in Australia. Image: Getty.

These are the emerging jobs of 2020.

As we look forward to the new year, professional networking site LinkedIn has rounded out a list of the 15 emerging jobs in Australia for 2020.

In its 2020 Emerging Jobs Report Australia, the company analysed job titles from the last five years to find the top emerging jobs which have seen a lot of growth in Australia.

The top three positions for 2020 are an Artificial Intelligence Specialist, Cybersecurity Specialist and Marketing Automation Specialist.

While tech roles are leading the way, LinkedIn is also seeing a rise in strategic roles – positions which are created to help companies answer the question, “How can we build our business?” These include jobs like Chief Strategy Officer or Growth Manager.

Another trend that’s on the rise are customer-centric jobs like Customer Success Manager and Service Engineers for companies who want to make sure customers are their main focus.

“Emerging jobs show how industries are evolving and adopting new technologies,” Adam Gregory, Senior Director, APAC Talent Solutions at LinkedIn said in a statement.

“We are seeing that technology is driving demand for a plethora of new jobs, not just hard-skilled jobs such as Site Reliability Engineers but also soft-skill based roles such as Customer Success Specialists.”

Gregory added that the idea of a ‘tech job’ automatically referring to a ‘hard skill job’ “needs to be put to bed”.

“Companies need to hire and upskill their talent with both hard and soft skills as the roles are constantly evolving,” he said.

Here are the top 15 emerging jobs on LinkedIn:

Artificial Intelligence Specialist Cybersecurity Specialist Marketing Automation Specialist Robotics Engineer (Software) Site Reliability Engineer Customer Success Specialist Data Scientist Data Engineer Growth Manager Chief Strategy Officer Anti-Money Laundering Specialist Product Owner Service Designer Full Stack Engineer Automation Consultant

