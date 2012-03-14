PRESENTING: 11 Of Wall Street's Worst-Ever Email Fails

Photo: Flickr/striatic

Wall Street employees are a breed apart.Their handsome salaries make them the envy of the universe.



Yet they occasionally fail to abide by basic rules of decency — like not putting nasty thoughts in an email and hitting send.

Maybe there’s a connection?

We put together the worst-ever email moments committed by those in finance — including those who aspire to it, and those no longer part of it.

