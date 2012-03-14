PRESENTING: 11 Of Wall Street's Worst-Ever Email Fails

Photo: Flickr/striatic
Wall Street employees are a breed apart.Their handsome salaries make them the envy of the universe.
Yet they occasionally fail to abide by basic rules of decency — like not putting nasty thoughts in an email and hitting send.
Maybe there’s a connection?
We put together the worst-ever email moments committed by those in finance — including those who aspire to it, and those no longer part of it.
There's a fine line between writing an outstanding email and an email that stands out. An NYU student fell deep into the latter category with his missive about his strength and determination to succeed as a summer analyst on Wall Street.
Excerpt:
'I decided to redouble my effort by placing out of two classes, taking two honours classes, and holding two part-time jobs. That semester I achieved a 3.93, and in the same time I managed to bench double my bodyweight and do 35 pull-ups.'
Just last week, BNY Mellon suffered minor humiliation after a deluge of 'unsubscribe' requests intended for the bank were instead sent to the firm's entire list of listserv subscribers.
Last month, we detailed actions that could tank your Wall Street internship. We ripped one of them direct from the headlines: a young woman interning at Citi's London office sent out an extravagant party invitation detailed down to the cutlery plans. Recipients were initially limited to friends, but one colleague was so stunned by the note's contents that he forwarded it on to others in the office, starting a chain reaction blasting the email out to the world.
Excerpt:
'A specially made birthday cake has also been ordered and the Ritz waiters will kindly serve you each a generous slice with Ritz cutleries, etc -- also on me.'
Again, applying for jobs is hard, and many have been tempted to send form emails. But this creates dangers not only for applicants -- as we just saw; recipients can also be imperiled.
One executive recruiter at Manchester, U.K. firm Stark Brooks got himself sacked when he accidentally sent a profane reply to one applicant's attempt to mass-message major companies.
Excerpt:
'Please f*** off ... you are too stupid to get a job, even in banking...hitting the delete button, Have a nice day!'
While everyone may have known a Greek restructuring was inevitable, back in April, confirmation of such an event was premium information.
Which is why a London Citi trader's rogue email suggesting imminent default caused Greek bank shares to plunge 4.6%.
A seemingly innocuous email from Goldbridge Capital Partners' Famim Imam-Sadeque inviting a former coworker to lunch ended up costing the sales director $2.7 million in equity from his former employer, BlueBay Asset Management. Imam-Sadeque had agreed to a grace period in activity as he left BlueBay for Goldbridge, both based in London. BlueBay reckoned Imam-Sadque's a poaching attempt.
All things considered, attorney John Dowd's defence of Galleon Group CEO Raj Rajaratnam on insider trading charges did not go that bad. Though convicted, Rajaratnam was sentenced to just 11 years in prison, whereas the government was seeking 15 to 20.
Still, Dowd was convinced the media was against his client the whole time, and directed one particularly venomous message to Wall Street Journal reporter Chad Bray.
Excerpt:
'The jury was not impressed by the worst cross examination ever delivered. So in the style of Preet, try to smear him by working the sycophants in the back of the Courtroom. He learned from Schumer in the Senate.'
In what will surely come to be seen as the mother-of-all email meltdowns, former independent stock analyst John Kinnucan's racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic tirade upon learning of his insider trading indictment rounds out our list.
Excerpt:
'You evidently believe that the only decent way to deal with the government is to bend over for them at every opportunity. I just spoke with your wife, and she said Preet and Holder have given you a sore rectum. My condolences about that, you must be having trouble controlling your bowel movements by now!'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.