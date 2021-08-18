These 8 electric-vehicle stocks are best poised to gain from Biden’s green-energy agenda, according to Wedbush

- President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda is set to release a tidal wave across the electric vehicle sector, Wedbush said in a Wednesday note.
- “While today EV’s only represent 3% of total automotive sales globally, we believe this will reach the 10% threshold by 2025 and 20% by 2030,” the note said.
- These are Wedbush analyst Dan Ives’ eight favorite electric vehicle stocks to invest in.
- Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.
Investments in the electric vehicle sector are set to soar as President Joe Biden’s green-energy agenda is enacted, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a Wednesday note.
“While today EV’s only represent 3% of total automotive sales globally, we believe this will reach the 10% threshold by 2025 and 20% by 2030,” Ives said, highlighting that there are about 150 OEMs globally going after the EV market, representing the biggest change to the auto industry since the 1950s.
The opportunity ahead leads to many investment opportunities, whether its in the supply chain, to charging stations, to recycling battery materials and the broader electric grid build out.
Despite the strong long-term potential for the space, EV stocks have gone nowhere in 2021, with shares of Tesla and others under pressure amid a global chip shortage. Other factors hurting the performance of EV stocks in recent months include the pre-revenue nature of many EV companies, surging competition, and a risk-off environment on Wall Street for speculative tech investments.
Still, in the long-term, there are plenty of investment opportunities to take advantage of as the sector grows rapidly and legacy automakers begin to take EVs seriously. And the sector could see an added jolt if EV tax credits are expanded for consumers.
These are Wedbush analyst Dan Ives’ 8 favorite electric vehicle stocks to invest in, according to the note.
1. Tesla
Ticker: TSLA
Market Value: $641.3 billion
YTD Performance: -5.6%
“Favorite Overall EV Name”
2. Faraday Future
Ticker: FFIE
Market Value: $3.5 billion
YTD Performance: 4.8%
“Favorite Disruptive EV OEM”
3. Electric Last Mile
Ticker: ELMS
Market Value: $969.8 million
YTD Performance: -41.5%
“Favorite Commercial Last Mile Name”
4. Hyzon Motors
Ticker: HYZN
Market Value: $1.8 billion
YTD Performance: -26.0%
“Top Hydrogen/Long Haul Trucking Play”
5. General Motors
Ticker: GM
Market Value: $74.6 billion
YTD Performance: 21.2%
“Favorite Auto Stalwart Transitioning to EV”
6. Volkswagen
Ticker: VWAGY
Market Value: $148.4 billion
YTD Performance: 67.5%
“Favorite Auto Stalwart Transitioning to EV”
7. Nio
Ticker: NIO
Market Value: $49.3 billion
YTD Performance: -21.8%
“Favorite China EV Names”
8. XPeng
Ticker: XPEV
Market Value: $33.1 billion
YTD Performance: -11.5%
“Favorite China EV Names”