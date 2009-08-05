Econ Blogger Gets White House Gig, Quits Blogging

Congratulations to Brad Setser!



The Council on Foreign Relations economist/blogger has accepted a job at The White House as an economic advisor, though sadly, he says, it means he has to quit blogging. His site offers some of the best insight into our relationship with China that you’ll find, and it’s great that he’ll be taking that to DC.

Prior to CFR, Setser was Nouriel Roubini’s quieter partner* at the RGE Monitor.

*Disclosure: Setser once interviewed us for a job at the RGE Monitor, but we flubbed it by not having anything to say about the Argintine debt crisis.

