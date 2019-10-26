The world's top-earning YouTube star, an 8-year-old boy, has renamed his channel as his business empire grows

- The world’s top-earning YouTube star, Ryan Kaji, 8, has renamed his channel “Ryan’s World” from “Ryan ToysReview.”
The world’s top-earning YouTube star, Ryan Kaji, 8, said in a YouTube video on Thursday that he renamed his channel “Ryan’s World” from “Ryan ToysReview.”
The name change reflects Kaji’s larger brand, built in partnership with the kids-entertainment company Pocket.Watch.
Kaji said in the video that he and his team “don’t just do toy videos anymore” and that viewers could expect to find content dedicated to science experiments, challenges, and education.
He also announced the launch of a new channel for Spanish-speaking viewers called “Ryan’s World Español.”
Kaji has earned a lucrative income reviewing toys online – in one year, his channel generated $US22 million in revenue, Forbes said in its latest report on YouTuber earnings.
The Ryan’s World brand has partnerships and products with Colgate, Nickelodeon, Bonkers Toys, Roku, and Walmart.
For more on the business of Ryan’s World, read these interviews on Business Insider Prime:
- Meet the company that turned YouTube’s Ryan ToysReview into a business empire making tens of millions per year. Kerry Tucker, the chief marketing officer at PocketWatch, spoke with Business Insider about how the kids-entertainment company takes YouTube stars like Kaji and turns their online brands into lucrative empires.
- Inside the toy business of YouTube star Ryan ToysReview, the 8-year-old boy who makes $US22 million per year. We spoke with Deborah Stallings Stumm, the senior vice president of sales and marketing at the toy-manufacturing company Bonkers Toys, on what makes a successful partnership between a toy company and an influencer.
- The financial adviser to the world’s top-earning YouTube star shares the tips he gives clients to kick-start their businesses. Michael Bienstock, Semaphore’s CEO, talked about assisting clients like Kaji (and his parents) in growing their careers.
