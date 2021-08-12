Emails show top DOJ officials grappling with Trump’s election fraud lies: ‘This is the reality of working here these days’

Donald Trump Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Top Department of Justice officials tensely debated how to handle then President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him during his last weeks in office, emails obtained by Politico show.

Discussions intensified after former Attorney General William Barr ordered the DOJ to probe ​​”substantial allegations” of voter fraud.

“Moreover, given that the AG has specifically directed that the FBI conduct some interviews here (he leaves the number and depth of the interviews entirely up to the FBI), the decision has been made,” top DOJ official Richard Donoghue said in one email to the FBI’s second-in-command, according to the news outlet. “We all have a chain of command for a reason.”

“Sorry that you and your team have been dragged into this again,” Donoghue added. “Unfortunately, this is the reality of working here these days.”

