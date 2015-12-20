10 destinations that are more popular with holiday travellers than ever, according to Airbnb

Shutterstock/cowardlionOsaka, Japan, came in third on the list.
Where are people going to ring in the New Year?
Airbnb set out to answer this question by analysing the growth in reservations for destinations with at least 100 bookings for New Year’s Eve.
They then ranked the destinations according to their increase in popularity over the last year.
From white-sand beaches in Europe to bustling cities in Asia, here are the up-and-coming destinations travellers are putting on their radar for New Year’s Eve.
8. BLACK FOREST, GERMANY -- Germany's Black Forest (or Schwarzwald) is a mountainous area in southwest Germany that is filled with dense evergreen forests and picturesque villages. Said to have inspired some of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, the Black Forest is the largest designated nature park in Germany.
7. OPAL COAST, FRANCE -- France's Opal Coast (Côte d'Opale) has miles and miles of sandy beaches, cliffs, and wild coasts. Visitors will feel like they're in a seaside paradise as they explore hiking paths and the quaint towns along the way.
6. CARCASSONNE AND PERPIGNAN, FRANCE -- Carcassonne and Perpignan were two destinations in France that were popular for the New Year. The medieval town of Carcassonne is filled with fortresses and Gothic sites, while Perpignan has brightly coloured homes throughout its streets. During the holidays, Perpignan is filled with wonderful open-air Christmas markets.
5. KYOTO, JAPAN -- Voted the best city in the world two years in a row by Travel + Leisure, Kyoto is home to incredible temples, charming markets, lush parks, and serene gardens. Besides its gorgeous scenery, Kyoto also has a booming food scene, where you can sample everything from traditional Japanese cuisine to French, Italian, and Chinese restaurants, all with a Japanese twist.
4. ACAPULCO, MEXICO -- Acapulco has been a favourite travel destination for celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Elizabeth Taylor. Situated in a natural bay, Acapulco's stunning setting of soaring cliffs and coves makes it an ideal place to enjoy water sports, go cliff-diving, or embark on a relaxing cruise.
3. OSAKA, JAPAN -- As Japan's third-largest city, Osaka is known for its bustling streets filled with arcades, markets, and eateries. The city constantly offers travellers new things to do, from the Osaka Castle (pictured here) to the buzzing retro stores found in the Shin-Sekai neighbourhood.
2. CUBA -- In Cuba, travellers will be delighted by an array of music, art, dancing, and mouthwatering food. With nearly 30 different dive centres, Cuba's coral reefs offer scuba divers and snorkelers the chance to get up-close to vibrant marine life.
1. FUKUOKA, JAPAN -- Fukuoka is the largest city in the Kyushu region of Japan. From late November to Christmas, the city is filled with stunning decorations and lights. Plus, shops will often hold sales after January 1, making the New Year a good time to visit.
