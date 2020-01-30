Top House Democrat said John Bolton 'strongly implied that something improper' happened with former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's ouster

Josh Roberts/Reuters

Rep. Eliot Engel in a statement on Wednesday said John Bolton in September expressed concerns to him about the recall of Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, was abruptly pulled from her diplomatic post after the president’s personal lawyer led what she and other officials have described as a smear campaign against her.

In a September phone call, shortly after Bolton was dismissed from the Trump administration, Engel said the former national security adviser “strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal.”

Democrats are currently working to see that Bolton testifies in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A top House Democrat on Wednesday said that John Bolton in a September phone call “strongly implied that something improper” had occurred in the recall of former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Bolton raised concerns about what happened to Yovanovitch “unprompted” during the conversation.

The call took place on September 23, according to Engel, not long after Bolton was dismissed as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

“I’ve known Ambassador Bolton for years; we have a cordial and respectful relationship and I wanted to thank him for his service,” Engel said in a statement. “I also wanted to ask if he would talk to the Foreign Affairs Committee, as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did, to aid our general oversight efforts of U.S. foreign policy.”

“On that call, Ambassador Bolton suggested to me-unprompted-that the committee look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch,” Engel said. “He strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv.”

Engel said he did not make the details of the call public at the time because it was a “private conversation,” but said he informed House investigators who were looking into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

“It was one of the reasons we wished to hear from Ambassador Bolton, under oath, in a formal setting,” Engel said.

“Ambassador Bolton has made clear over the last few months that he has more to say on this issue. And now that the President has called his credibility into question, it’s important to set the record straight,” Engel added. “It’s telling that, of all people, John Bolton is now the target of right-wing ire. It underscores just how important it is that the Senate subpoena Ambassador Bolton as a witness.”

Bolton was dismissed as national security adviser on September 10, one day after the House launched three investigations into Trump and Ukraine.

In the course of the impeachment inquiry, Bolton was invited to voluntarily testify, but he declined. Bolton said he would only testify if subpoenaed and if a court ruled he should comply with it over the orders of the White House, which had moved to bar current and former officials from providing testimony.

But in early January, Bolton signalled he’d testify if subpoenaed by the GOP-controlled Senate.

Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is ongoing, and it’s still up in the air if witnesses will be called. Democrats are strongly urging their Republican colleagues call Bolton to testify.

Bolton’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.