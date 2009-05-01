Top DC Lawyer Shoots Himself In Office One Day After Firm Announces Layoffs

Just one day after prominent DC law firm Kilpatrick Stockton announced layoffs of attorneys, Mark Levy, the head of the firm’s Supreme Court and Appellate Advocacy practice, apparently shot himself in the firm’s D.C. office this morning.

It’s terrible news but also a reminder of the genuine human suffering the economic slowdown can inflict. We’re sorry for the troubles of both Levy’s family and his colleagues.

In a weird turn, Levy appears to have set up an “away” email response prior to killing himself. According to the ABA Journal email to Levy are bouncing back with this response: “As of April 30, 2009, I can no longer be reached. If your message relates to a firm matter, please contact my secretary . . . If it concerns a personal matter, please contact my wife . . . Thanks.”

Most recently, Levy argued on behalf of DuPont in a pension benefits case before the Supreme Court. The Court unanimously decided the decision in favour of the DuPont administrator, awarding benefits to the divorced widow of a pension holder.

