Tom Brady is the best daily fantasy quarterback and it is not even close

Prior to the season, it seemed like it was time for Tom Brady to pass the title of “best NFL quarterback” off to Aaron Rodgers. But at 38, not only is Brady still the best quarterback in the NFL, he is also the best daily fantasy quarterback and it is not even close.

Brady leads the way with 25.78 points per game at FanDuel and there is a pretty significant drop-off to No. 2 on the list, Cam Newton, with 22.51 points per game. Newton’s showing in the fantasy world is interesting as it supports the notion that he is at least an MVP candidate even though his statistics don’t look as good if we use some common advanced metrics.

Here is how Brady compares to the next 20 daily fantasy quarterbacks.

Data via Sporting Charts

NOW WATCH: Watch a bull jump into the crowd during a bullfight in Peru



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.