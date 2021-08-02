Top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa resigns

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Melissa DeRosa worked for the state of New York for the last decade.

Last week, New York State Attorney General’s office released a report that found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

The report said DeRosa helped the governor craft responses to multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Melissa DeRosa, top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced her resignation Sunday night as the governor faces sexual harassment charges and calls for his impeachment, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the last 10 years,” DeRosa said in a statement. “Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

On August 3, the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a 168-page investigative report and announced that its independent investigators found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

DeRosa was mentioned repeatedly throughout the report. She was identified by investigators as the person who decided to release confidential files about Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Cuomo, following Boylan’s December 13 tweet accusing the governor of sexually harassing her.

Additionally, the report said DeRosa helped the governor craft responses to multiple allegations of sexual harassment, prepare for press conferences, and identify former staffers who may have talked to reporters.