Top Credit Cards of 2012 (So Far)

The year 2012 is now more than half way through, and aside from some Moody’s bank downgrades today, the modern world has not ended as the Mayans predicted it would. (So much for New World pre-scientific shamanic predictions!)



I don’t know much about all that macro stuff anyway, but I do know we have seen a very interesting year for credit card deals: the balance transfer offer has made a strong comeback, and airline cards are still churning out lucrative — although perhaps not incredible — air miles bonuses for new customers. Given the overall strength of the offers out this year, I’m surprised more credit card users aren’t ditching their mediocre plastic for something new and different.

Which cards are worth looking at? Good question. Here’s an updated ranking, as of June 21, of the top credit cards on Credit Card Outlaw, as ranked by “out-bound site traffic” (this means the % of people clicking on one card offer versus other offers available to that user at the same time).

1. Capital One Venture Rewards.

2. Capital One Cash Rewards – $100 Cash Back Bonus.

3. Citi Simplicity Card.

4. Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature Card.

5. American Express Premier Rewards Gold Card.

Honestly, the “wisdom of the crowd” is doing pretty well this month: you can’t go wrong with any of those top five credit cards. Citi Simplicity, for example, offers an extremely long 0% introductory APR on balance transfers and purchases, with no annual fee. And the Capital One Venture Rewards card is one of the most generous, and simple, travel rewards cards we have seen this year.

The top credit cards ranking is calculated once per month; expect the next version to be released on or around July 21.

Follow @d_seaman

[image url="https://ssl.gstatic.com/images/icons/gplus-16.jpg" link="https://plus.google.com/104621204832216628958?prsrc=3" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, and as such we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including some of the offers and cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.