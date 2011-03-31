Top Credit Card Offers For April 2011

New month, so time for the new list of top credit card offers on Outlaw. (I’m posting this now slightly early, rather than waiting for April Fool’s Day — I’m rather superstitious and may leave work for the day on April 1st. Just annoying to have people emailing you links to news stories that turn out to be false.)



Anyway — here’s the list:

1. Sapphire VISA — Not too hard to figure out why this one was the most popular credit card on Outlaw throughout the month of March. There’s no annual fee, it’s a VISA Signature card (so there are added travel and purchase protections), and when you use the link here to apply, you’ll receive 10,000 Bonus Points which can be used toward flights, hotels, or for cash back (10K points = $100.00). I also like Sapphire’s 24/7 priority phone support — no tele-prompts or automated messages, ever. Always a real person located in the U.S.

2. United Mileage Plus VISA — This one surprised me a bit; even though it’s a great offer (I use Mileage Plus myself!), it looked like Southwest was going to be our most popular airline credit card in March, due to all of the advertising they’ve been doing. With this card offer, you earn up to 30,000 Bonus Miles, plus receive a $50 statement credit to your account after your first purchase. (30K miles is usually more than enough for a free roundtrip domestic flight on United.) The card’s annual fee is waived for the first year; otherwise, it’s $60.

3. Chase Freedom — This card comes in MasterCard and VISA flavours. We’ve only reviewed and field-tested the VISA version of Freedom, although both cards are identical aside from that one difference… With this offer, you get $100 bonus cash back after spending $500 or more on the card within the first three months. Plus, qualified applicants get 0% intro APR for 12 months on a new balance transfer; 0% intro APR for 6 months on purchases. No annual fee and cardholders earn an “unlimited” 1% cash back on purchases with no spending tiers. You’ll earn 5% cash back, though, in quarterly bonus categories such as department stores, gas stations, etc.

On a personal note, I’ve scaled back my recommendations of the American Express Blue Cash credit card on Outlaw. It’s a great deal while the intro APR lasts, but I find the regular APR they bump you up to after that expires to be prohibitively high at this point (as high as 21.24%) — with several far better offers out there, such as Freedom and the Discover More card, why settle for that kind of treatment?

If you get one, I recommend you pay the balance off in full each month and treat it as a “charge card.”

View all of my favourite new credit card deals and offers over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with certain card issuers, including Chase.

