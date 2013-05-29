The 15 Countries With The Highest Quality Of Life

For a good chance at a happy life, head to Australia, which one again topped the organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development‘s Better Life Index, which looks at the quality of life in member countries.



The (OECD) — an international economic organisation — analysed 34 countries in 11 categories, including income, housing, jobs, community, education, environment, civic engagement, health, life satisfaction, safety, and work-life balance. (You can read the full methodology here.)

We looked at the countries with the highest overall scores, and highlighted a few of the criteria on the following slides.

