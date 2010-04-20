Two New York City's-Worth Of Hotels Are Being Built In China Right Now

Two New York City’s worth of hotel rooms are under construction right now in China.
A report by STR Global shows China leading global hotel construction at 131,175. United Arab Emirates come in second at 53,477 — despite the seeming meltdown of the gaga Dubai bubble.
Here’s a list of countries by hotel rooms in the pipeline:
China — 131,175
UAE — 53,477
India — 43,448
UK — 25,498
Germany — 17,912
Saudi Arabia — 15,958
Russia — 15,614
Thailand — 15,449
Vietnam — 10,869
Mexico — 10,562
Brazil — 7,643
Egypt — 6,397
Qatar 6,123
Panama — 4,682
Chinese construction might seem reasonable given their 1.3 billion population. Smaller countries like UAE, UK, and Panama are counting on a serious influx of tourists.
