Two New York City's-Worth Of Hotels Are Being Built In China Right Now



Two New York City’s worth of hotel rooms are under construction right now in China.



A report by STR Global shows China leading global hotel construction at 131,175. United Arab Emirates come in second at 53,477 — despite the seeming meltdown of the gaga Dubai bubble.

Here’s a list of countries by hotel rooms in the pipeline:

China — 131,175

UAE — 53,477

India — 43,448

UK — 25,498

Germany — 17,912

Saudi Arabia — 15,958

Russia — 15,614

Thailand — 15,449

Vietnam — 10,869

Mexico — 10,562

Brazil — 7,643

Egypt — 6,397

Qatar 6,123

Panama — 4,682

Chinese construction might seem reasonable given their 1.3 billion population. Smaller countries like UAE, UK, and Panama are counting on a serious influx of tourists.

