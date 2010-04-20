Two New York City's-Worth Of Hotels Are Being Built In China Right Now

Gus Lubin

Royal Suite Burj Al Arab Dubai


Two New York City’s worth of hotel rooms are under construction right now in China.

A report by STR Global shows China leading global hotel construction at 131,175. United Arab Emirates come in second at 53,477 — despite the seeming meltdown of the gaga Dubai bubble.

Here’s a list of countries by hotel rooms in the pipeline:

China — 131,175
UAE — 53,477
India — 43,448
UK — 25,498
Germany — 17,912
Saudi Arabia — 15,958
Russia — 15,614
Thailand — 15,449
Vietnam — 10,869
Mexico — 10,562
Brazil — 7,643
Egypt — 6,397
Qatar 6,123
Panama — 4,682

Chinese construction might seem reasonable given their 1.3 billion population. Smaller countries like UAE, UK, and Panama are counting on a serious influx of tourists.

