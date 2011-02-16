Top Cop Murdered in Monterrey

Photo: AP

Homero Salcido, a top Mexican police intelligence officer charged with coordinating anti-drug operations in Monterrey, was found dead in his burning car Sunday night. Mr. Salcido was the coordinator of the so-called C-5 centre, which houses federal police, naval, army, and state and municipal anticrime intelligence operations. His murder is a major blow for the Mexican government and the state of Nuevo Leon, which has been battling drug gangs for control of Monterrey, one of Mexico’s most prosperous cities. The Wall Street Journal reports:



Alberto Islas, a Mexico City-based security consultant, said Mr. Salcido’s death was a serious setback due to his crucial job. “The C-5 centre is the eyes and ears of the authorities,” he said. “It’s where all the tips from citizens come in, where the information from cameras goes to, and where ambulances and police assistance is dispatched from.”

The government said firemen had responded to reports of a burning car at about 10 p.m. Sunday. A body, found in the car, wasn’t identified as Mr. Salcido until Monday morning. He had been shot five times, and the car doused in gasoline and set afire.

Mr. Salcido’s death concluded a particularly bloody weekend in drug-related Mexican gang violence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.