A young consultant's guide to landing a virtual internship at McKinsey, Bain, PwC, and other top firms that pay big salaries

One way to get a full-time offer at a consulting firm is through a summer internship.

According to a 2017 LinkedIn report, the management consulting industry is among the top two fields that turn internships into full-time positions, as firms have a conversion rate of about 38%. Despite the pressures placed on the industry by coronavirus, giant firms like Bain, Boston Consulting Group, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), have extended full-time offers to their 2020 internship classes.

But thousands of college and business school students will likely experience delayed start dates, shortened curriculum, and virtual internships as a result of the health crisis.

Business Insider spoke with top firms and created a guide for anyone who wants the latest update on how consulting firms are adopting virtual recruitment cycles, revamping internship programs, and approaching hiring after the pandemic.

