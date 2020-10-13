The top 25 companies where employees feel happy and fulfilled

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Microsoft came in No. 3 on the list. CEO Satya Nadella also ranked highly among Comparably’s survey of female and BIPOC employees.

Being happy with your job is great for your mental and physical health. Being unhappy at work is linked with increased risk of depression and other health problems like cardiovascular problems, research shows.

Career website Comparably surveyed employees across some 60,000 large companies over the past year to find out where workers are happiest.

Zoom Video Communications ranked No. 1 for employee happiness followed by software company HubSpot and Microsoft.

It’s important to work at a place where you feel valued and your work is meaningful.

Research shows it makes you more productive. Having a positive work experience also carries over into other parts of your life, like your mental health and personal life. Working in a toxic environment can wreak havoc on your physical and mental health.

But how do you know which companies have great work environments?

Career website Comparably surveyed employees across some 60,000 large companies with over 500 employees, during a 12-month period from Sept. 2019 to Sept. 2020. Employees rated how happy they were with their professional lives.

Zoom Video Communications took the top spot, followed by software company HubSpot and Microsoft.

Here are the top large US companies where employees said they are happiest, listed in ascending order of positive reviews. You can review the full list here.

25. ZoomInfo provides B2B contact and company information to accelerate the growth of sales and marketing teams.

Headquarters: Waltham, MA

Industry: Software as a service

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I feel like I can truly be myself with my coworkers and we all get along very well! Also, all of the higher ups seem to truly care about the teams they oversee.”

24. Chipotle Mexican Grill is a chain of restaurants in the US, UK, Canada, and France, specializing in burritos and tacos.

Headquarters: Newport Beach, CA

Industry: Restaurants

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “Each moment feels impactful on the general success of the store and the day.”

23. Trimble is a hardware, software, and services technology company.

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, CA

Industry: Technology

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I’m given the opportunity to work with other intelligent, dedicated, and committed staff from all over the world.”

22. LexisNexis is a corporation providing computer-assisted legal research as well as business research and risk management services.

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: Information services

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “The people, the products, and the values LexisNexis holds are what makes me most happy at work. Knowing that the people working alongside me hold those same values and want the best for the world and the rule of law. It puts a smile on my face everyday.”

21. Sage is a management software company that develops and markets accounting software for small and medium businesses.

Headquarters: Atlanta

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I feel as if I am making a difference and impacting the future success of the business.”

20. Outreach is a sales engagement platform that accelerates revenue growth by optimising interactions throughout the customer lifecycle.

Headquarters: Seattle

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I feel as if I am making a difference and impacting the future success of the business.”

19. Northside Hospital is a network of hospitals and medical facilities in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Headquarters: Atlanta

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “The people! From the patients to the team, the people bring so much joy!”

18. Smartsheet is a software as a service offering for collaboration and work management that is used to assign tasks, track project progress, manage calendars, and share documents.

Headquarters: Bellevue, WA

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on the company’s culture:“Everyone is genuinely kind and supportive. There is no passive aggressiveness. We seem to have common goals and work extremely well together to achieve them.”

17. LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search jobs, and find potential clients.

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, CA

Industry: Technology

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “What makes me happy the most about my work is the sense of purpose and knowing I’m making a difference in the world.”

16. Vector Marketing is a company that promotes and sells CUTCO, kitchen cutlery and accessories.

Headquarters: Olean, NY

Industry: Consumer goods

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I’m happy to represent a company full of people who want to be great. My coworkers are cool, boss is super flexible, and I have a good amount of freedom to be creative and explore what’s possible.”

15. Dynatrace is a software intelligence company providing application performance management, AI for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring, and more.

Headquarters: Waltham, MA

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I love my job. Not only the work I do, but all of the different teams I have the opportunity to work with. When you love what you do and who you do it with, it makes for a very happy work environment.”

14. Insight Global is a staffing solutions company.

Headquarters: Atlanta, GA

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I appreciate knowing at the end of the day, I killed it. Being successful in your day is one of the most rewarding feelings.”

13. Gitlab is a software development and IT operations platform built from the ground up as a single application.

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “It’s exciting and challenging and yet it allows me to have enough time for hobbies, friends and relatives.”

12. Better.com is a direct lender that uses technology to enhance the mortgage process.

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: Financial services

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I know going into work I’m going to laugh with my coworkers, have a good time and also make progress on achieving our goals.”

11. Medela is a multinational corporation that provides mums and professionals with breast pumps, products, support, and information to help them reach their breastfeeding goals.

Headquarters: McHenry, IL

Industry: Medical devices

Employee quote on the company’s culture:“Helping mums meet their goals, going home feeling I made a difference, having an opportunity to learn new things, take on new challenges.”

10. Farmers Insurance provides home, auto, commercial and life insurances, and financial services.

Headquarters: Woodland Hills, CA

Industry: Insurance

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I love the sense of ‘We are all in this together.’ Feeling like I am part of a successful team makes me want to work harder for the common good of the company.”

9. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is an American provider of human resources management software and services.

Headquarters: Roseland, NJ

Industry: HR management software

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I love the complexity of the work that drives us to make a difference in this world.”

8. UiPath designs and develops robotic process automation and artificial intelligence software.

Headquarters: New York, NY

Industry: AI software

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “We don’t have an overly hierarchical management mindset. Everyone is encouraged to share the good and bad, question decisions, and push the company and the market forward.”

7. SBA Communications, a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Headquarters: Boca Raton, FL

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “Every day is a new, interesting challenge and it is also very pleasant to interact with both my local and international teams.”

6. Google is a multinational corporation that specialises in internet related services and products.

Headquarters: Mountain View, CA

Industry: Internet cloud computing

Employee quote on the company’s culture:“Employers have opportunities beyond perks to contribute to the happiness of their employees at work. And, contributing is essential since happy employees are more productive.”

5. Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, personal computers, and software.

Headquarters: Cupertino, CA

Industry: Consumer electronics

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “They strive every single day to make our environment inclusive, fun, and stimulating. They give massive amounts of time and effort to spotlight all the different experiences and perspectives we have access to, and go out of their way to encourage us all in our creativity.”

4. RingCentral is an American publicly traded provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions for businesses.

Headquarters: Belmont, CA

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “Every day is a challenge but with this great teamwork I can do anything.”

3. Microsoft is an American multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

Headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry: Computer software and electronics

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I appreciate being able to tackle each day with positivity, good workers, and even better managers.”

2. HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service.

Headquarters: Cambridge, MA

Industry: Software

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “I love the work I’m doing. It aligns well with my values and strengths. And I love that I have the freedom to do that work when, where, and in the manner that allows me to operate at peak performance.”

1. Zoom Video Communications is an American communications technology company that provides video conferencing and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform.

Headquarters: San Jose, CA

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee quote on the company’s culture: “The executive team and management wants its employees to put their mental health above profit, and it’s clear in all communication and benefits.”

Here is the full list of large companies:

Here’s the list of small and medium companies with the happiest employees:

