The 20 US colleges with the best return on your investment 40 years after you've enrolled

The Georgetown University Centre on Education and the Workforce published a study titled “A First Try at ROI: Ranking 4,500 colleges.”

It ranks universities by their return on investment (ROI) for students 10, 15, 20, 30, and 40 years after enrollment.

Forty years after enrollment, the top 20 schools with the highest ROI include four maritime or Marine institutions and two Ivy League schools. The top three spots are claimed by pharmacy colleges.

A degree from a small New York pharmacy college is more likely to give you a better bang for your buck than a pricey Ivy League school, according to a new report.

The Georgetown University Centre on Education and the Workforce (CEW) published a study titled “A First Try at ROI: Ranking 4,500 colleges” on Thursday that lists US colleges by their return-on-investment measures (ROI) in 10, 15, 20, 30, and 40 years after enrollment.

The ROI measure of the study is called “net present value” (NPV), which Georgetown University CEW defines as “how much a sum of money in the future is valued today.” NPV includes measures such as costs, future earnings, and “length of time it would take to invest and earn a certain amount of money over a fixed horizon.”

Georgetown University CEW found that after 40 years, private colleges had a higher average ROI for bachelor’s degrees than public colleges. It also found that certificate programs and community colleges had the highest ROI rankings at the 10-year post-enrollment milestone, but they were surpassed by bachelor’s degrees in the long term.

Of the top 20 universities, four were either maritime or Marine institutions, and two were Ivy League schools. The top three schools with the highest NPV after 40 years were all pharmacy colleges: MCPHS University, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, and Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

On Business Insider’s list, we also provide two additional measures for each university from the Department of Education’s College Scorecard: six-year graduation rate for first-time bachelor’s students (based on data from the 2017-2018 academic year) and median student loan principal at the start of repayment (based on data from the 2016-2017 academic year).

20. Bentley University

Elise Amendola/AP Images Bentley University President Alison Davis-Blake speaks during an event on campus (2019).

Location: Waltham, Massachusetts

Graduation rate: 91%

Median debt: $US25,000

10-year NPV: $US158,000

40-year NPV: $US1,786,000

19. Colorado School of Mines

Brennan Linsley/AP Images A student walks past the entrance to the Colorado School of Mines.

Location: Golden, Colorado

Graduation rate: 78%

Median debt: $US21,915

10-year NPV: $US203,000

40-year NPV: $US1,794,000

18. California Institute of Technology

Damian Dovarganes/AP Images Nobel chemistry winner Frances Arnold takes questions from the media at California Institute of Technology (2018).

Location: Pasadena, California

Graduation rate: 89%

Median debt: $US11,500

10-year NPV: $US200,000

40-year NPV: $US1,810,000

17. California State University Maritime Academy

Anda Chu/Getty Images Timothy White, chancellor of the California State University system, speaks during the unveiling ceremony by the academy of its Maritime Safety and Security Centre in Richmond, California (2015).

Location: Vallejo, California

Graduation rate: 64%

Median debt: $US20,500

10-year NPV: $US265,000

40-year NPV: $US1,818,000

16. University of Pennsylvania

Leif Skoogfors/Corbis via Getty Images Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren teaching at the University of Pennsylvania in the early 1990s.

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Graduation rate: 96%

Median debt: $US12,500

10-year NPV: $US220,000

40-year NPV: $US1,832,000

15. Stevens Institute of Technology

Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images A general view of the Stevens Ducks pitch ahead of squad training at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Location: Hoboken, New Jersey

Graduation rate: 83%

Median debt: $US26,000

10-year NPV: $US162,000

40-year NPV: $US1,833,000

14. Harvey Mudd College

Ted Soqui/Corbis/Getty Images Students and others gather at Beckman Hall on the grounds of the Harvey Mudd College Campus in Pomona.

Location: Claremont, California

Graduation rate: 96%

Median debt: $US21,254

10-year NPV: $US187,00

40-year NPV: $US1,851,000

13. Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Andrew Kelly/Reuters Members of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy stand before participating in the 2019 Veterans Day Parade in NYC.

Location: Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts

Graduation rate: 75%

Median debt: $US23,250

10-year NPV: $US246,00

40-year NPV: $US1,869,00

12. St. Paul’s School of Nursing – Queens

Hero Images/Getty Images A nurse.

Location: Queens, New York

Graduation rate: 54% for less-than-four-year degree students

Median debt: $US20,000

10-year NPV: $US354,000

40-year NPV: $US1,877,000

11. University of the Sciences

Matt Rourke/AP Images Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and Attorney General Eric Holder are seen during a health care fraud prevention summit at the University of the Sciences (2011).

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Graduation rate: 73%

Median debt: $US27,000

10-year NPV: $US211,000

40-year NPV: $US1,928,000

10. United States Merchant Marine Academy

Spencer Pratt/ Getty Merchant Marine Academy graduation.

Location: Kings Point, New York

Graduation rate: 74%

Median debt: $US27,00

10-year NPV: $US298,000

40-year NPV: $US1,949,000

9. Georgetown University

Location: Washington, DC

Graduation rate: 95%

Median debt: $US14,750

10-year NPV: $US198,000

40-year NPV: $US1,950,000

8. Harvard University

Charles Krupa/AP Images Students walk near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University (2019).

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Graduation rate: 96%

Median debt: $US7,000

10-year NPV: $US286,000

40-year NPV: $US1,967,000

7. Babson College

Steven Senne/AP Images Coleman Walsh, 10, of Walpole, Massachusetts greets members of the Babson College men’s ice hockey team after signing an official letter of intent during ceremonies in Wellesley, Massachu to induct him to the team. Since birth, Coleman has been fighting Williams syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects numerous parts of the body. (2017)

Location: Babson Park, Massachusetts

Graduation rate: 92%

Median debt: $US24,875

10-year NPV: $US184,000

40-year NPV: $US1,985,000

6. Maine Maritime Academy

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Images A 2015 vigil at the Maine Maritime Academy in honour of four alumni who were part of the missing crew of US container ship El Faro.

Location: Castine, Maine

Graduation rate: 69%

Median debt: $US27,000

10-year NPV: $US251,000

40-year NPV: $US2,043,000

5. Stanford University

Ben Margot/AP Images Students walk on Stanford’s main quad.

Location: Stanford, California

Graduation rate: 94%

Median debt: $US10,874

10-year NPV: $US307,000

40-year NPV: $US2,068,000

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Brian Snyder/Reuters Abhijit Banerjee, one of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, speaks at a news conference MIT in Cambridge (2019).

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Graduation rate: 94%

Median debt: $US15,346

10-year NPV: $US311,000

40-year NPV: $US2,273,000

3. MCPHS University

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Brant House on Huntington Avenue in Boston, where the president of MCPHS University lives, is pictured on Aug. 5, 2017.

(Formerly known as the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences)

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Graduation rate: 74%

Median debt: $US25,000

10-year NPV: $US247,000

40-year NPV: $US2,421,000

2. St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Tom Gannam/AP Images St. Louis College of Pharmacy Associate Professor Amy Tiemeiser holds up three different versions of fentanyl patches (2006).

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Graduation rate: 71%

Median debt: $US19,500

10-year NPV: $US389,000

40-year NPV: $US2,714,000

1. Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage A pharmacist works at an internal pharmacy run by Walgreens at a Cisco health clinic at Cisco Systems in San Jose, California (2018).

Location: Albany, New York

Graduation rate: 76%

Median debt: $US25,000

10-year NPV: $US385,000

40-year NPV: $US2,714,000

