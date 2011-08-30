Top College Basketball Prospect Shatters Backboard And Gets 37 Stitches

Mitch McGary is considered the No. 2 prospect in college basketball’s 2012 class, according to Scout.com. The 6-10 centre has received offers from the likes of North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky.



McGary is also the recent recipient of 37 stitches after shattering the backboard, resulting in minor shoulder lacerations.

The big man left in an ambulance but returned immediately to “see his boys play.”

Already drawing comparisons to Tyler Hansbrough, surviving a bloody experience will only further perpetuate the similarities.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.