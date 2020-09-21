The top 10 coding languages recruiters are looking for right now — and how to learn them online for free

Shutterstock Coding bootcamp company Coding Dojo analysed recent job postings to find which engineering languages are the most sought after.

Knowing how to code is a valuable skill in today’s job market. If you’re interested in learning how to code, consider learning one of the most in-demand languages.

From Ruby to JavaScript to C/C++, here are the languages recruiters are looking for, as well as where to begin learning them.

Software engineers will continue to be in high demand for years to come. The role is set to grow by 22% over the next 10 years, much faster than average job growth, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics. And the job pays well, the median salary is $US107,510.

If you’re in the market for a new job or looking to switch roles, learning to code could set you on a path for a stable career.

Coding bootcamp company Coding Dojo analysed recent job postings from Indeed.com. Analysts combed through thousands of new entry level jobs for “software engineer” or “web developer” and found the top 10 languages that were most commonly cited in the descriptions.

Here are the languages recruiters are looking for right now.

10. MATLAB

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 204

Online courses to learn the language:YouTube,UMichigan,Coursera

9. Ruby

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 245

Online courses to learn the language:Codecademy,LearnRubyOnline,Medium

8. PHP

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 307

Online courses to learn the language:LinkedIn Learning, Codecademy

7. Assembly

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 342

Online courses to learn the language:YouTube,TutorialsPoint

6. C#

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 629

Online courses to learn the language:Codecademy,LinkedIn Learning, YouTube

5. Go

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 653

Online courses to learn the language:FreeCodeCamp.org,GoBootCamp

4. JavaScript

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 1040

Online courses to learn the language:Khan Academy, Udacity,EdX

3. Java

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 1215

Online courses to learn the language:FreeCodeCamp.org,Udacity,Codecademy

2. Python

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 1222

Online courses to learn the language:Codecademy,Coursera,Udacity

1. C/C++

Number of jobs listed in the past 30 days on Indeed.com: 1370

Online courses to learn the language:FreeCodecamp.org,Learn-C.org, Udemy,Codecademy

