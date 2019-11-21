The 10 worst US cities for commutes that cost you time and money

Aric Crabb/Digital First Media/Bay Area News/Getty Images Two cities included in Lending Tree’s top 10 ranking of the US cities with the most expensive commutes, San Francisco and San Jose, are serviced by the Caltrain.

Your commute is worth more than your subway fare.

Online loan marketplace Lending Tree published a report on the most expensive commutes in the 100 largest cities in the US.

Five cities in California – Oakland, San Jose, Irvine, San Francisco, and Fremont – took top 10 spots in the ranking, with four of those cities being in the increasingly expensive San Francisco Bay Area.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your commute isn’t just costing you a subway fare or the price of gas – commuting costs time, and time is money.

Online loan marketplace Lending Tree published a report on the most expensive commutes in the 100 largest cities in the US in October. Lending Tree posits that the cost of a commute can be calculated by assuming time commuting has the same worth as time spent working.

Consider a resident in New York, which Lending Tree ranked as the city with the fifth most expensive commute. Using Lending Tree’s findings via 2017 Census Bureau data, the median annual earnings for a full-time employee in New York is $US51,573; their hourly wage is $US26. Now, consider the mean time of commuting one way, 41.8 minutes. If you make $US26 per hour at your job, and you spend 83.6 minutes daily on your round-trip commute, then your time wasted commuting is worth $US37 of time you would have been working.

Five cities in California – Oakland, San Jose, Irvine, San Francisco, and Fremont – took top 10 spots in Lending Tree’s ranking, with four of those cities being in the increasingly expensive San Francisco Bay Area.

Here are the 10 US cities with the most expensive commutes per person, given commute time and salary.

10. Oakland, California

MediaNews/Getty Images The Fruitvale station BART platform in Oakland, California.

Median full-time earnings: $US56,307

Hourly wage: $US29

Average hours worked per week: 38.7

Mean commute time: 33.9 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US33

Annual cost of commute: $US8,549

9. San Jose, California

Nick Otto/Washington Post/Getty Images This Caltrain’s final stop is in San Jose, California.

Median full-time earnings: $US61,999

Hourly wage: $US32

Average hours worked per week: 38.3

Mean commute time: 31.3 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US34

Annual cost of commute: $US8,782

8. Seattle, Washington

Ted S. Warren/AP Images A South Lake Union streetcar with Amazon.com logo moves along a street in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighbourhood.

Median full-time earnings: $US72,052

Hourly wage: $US37

Average hours worked per week: 39.2

Mean commute time: 28.3 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US35

Annual cost of commute: $US9,016

7. Jersey City, New Jersey

Katie Warren/Business Insider The PATH train terminal in the Oculus.

Median full-time earnings: $US57,152

Hourly wage: $US29

Average hours worked per week: 39.9

Mean commute time: 36.5 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US35

Annual cost of commute: $US9,062

6. Washington, DC

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Commuters travel on the WMATA Metro in Washington, DC.

Median full-time earnings: $US70,725

Hourly wage: $US35

Average hours worked per week: 40.5

Mean commute time: 30.8 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US36

Annual cost of commute: $US9,323

5. New York, New York

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider New York City subway station in Manhattan’s financial district.

Median full-time earnings: $US51,573

Hourly wage: $US26

Average hours worked per week: 39

Mean commute time: 41.8

Daily cost of commute: $US37

Annual cost of commute: $US9,581

4. Irvine, California

Mark Boster/LA Times/Getty Images Early morning commuters at the Irvine Transportation Centre wait in the rain with their umbrellas to board a southbound Amtrak train.

Median full-time earnings: $US80,944

Hourly wage: $US42

Average hours worked per week: 38.3

Mean commute time: 26.8

Daily cost of commute: $US38

Annual cost of commute: $US9,818

3. Arlington. Virginia

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Commuters board a Metro train at the Crystal City stop in Arlington, Virginia.

Median full-time earnings: $US82,357

Hourly wage: $US39

Average hours worked per week: 41.8

Mean commute time: 29.1 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US38

Annual cost of commute: $US9,938

2. San Francisco, California

Stephen Lam/Reuters Two San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency (MUNI) buses enter at the agency’s Presidio Division office.

Median full-time earnings: $US80,812

Hourly wage: $US40

Average hours worked per week: 40.4

Mean commute time: 33.8 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US45

Annual cost of commute: $US11,719

1. Fremont, California

Winni Wintermeyer/Washington Post/Getty Images BART train station at Warm Springs/South Fremont.

Median full-time earnings: $US82,106

Hourly wage: $US42

Average hours worked per week: 38.8

Mean commute time: 34.9 minutes

Daily cost of commute: $US49

Annual cost of commute: $US12,801

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.