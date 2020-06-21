Bye bye, Big Apple: These are the top 10 US cities millennials are fleeing

Gotham/Getty Images Millennials are heading out of big cities.

Millennials are over big cities.

A recent SmartAsset report looked at the cities millennials are moving away from, and some major hotspots like New York City and Chicago topped the list.

It’s worth noting that this data is based on US Census net migration data from 2018 – well before the pandemic. SmartAsset determined its ranking by subtracting the number of people ages 25 to 39 who moved out of each city from the number of people in the same age range who moved into the same city that year to find each city’s net migration.

The cities with a negative net migration saw more people leave than move in. Many millennials seem to be trading in major metro areas for more affordable cities in the south and out west.

Keep reading to see the top 10 cities where the millennial population is dropping, ranked in order of ascending net migration.

10. New Orleans, Louisiana

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of millennials that moved in: 4,536

Number of millennials that moved out: 6,951

Net migration: -2,415

9. Provo, Utah

BirdofPrey/Getty Images

Number of millennials that moved in: 1,038

Number of millennials that moved out: 3,840

Net migration: -2,802

8. San Diego, California

Shutterstock

Number of millennials that moved in: 16,523

Number of millennials that moved out: 19,528

Net migration: -3,005

7. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Destination Ann Arbor/Shutterstock

Number of millennials that moved in: 2,225

Number of millennials that moved out: 5,360

Net migration: -3,135

6. Boulder, Colorado

Shutterstock/Tang Yan Song

Number of millennials that moved in: 1,178

Number of millennials that moved out: 4,460

Net migration: -3,282

5. Miami, Florida

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Number of millennials that moved in: 2,736

Number of millennials that moved out: 6,368

Net migration: -3,632

4. St. Louis, Missouri

Number of millennials that moved in: 5,462

Number of millennials that moved out: 10,328

Net migration: -4,866

3. Washington DC

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of millennials that moved in: 19,866

Number of millennials that moved out: 25,212

Net migration: -5,346

2. Chicago, Illinois

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of millennials that moved in: 26,353

Number of millennials that moved out: 34,292

Net migration: -7,939

1. New York, New York

Alexander Spatari/ Getty Images

Number of millennials that moved in: 48,612

Number of millennials that moved out: 99,057

Net migration: -50,445

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.