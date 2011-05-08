The 13 Most Impressive Cities In The World

The centre of the world economy may be shifting from West to East, but many of the Western titans still remain at the top of PriceWaterhouseCoopersCities of Opportunity rankings of the dominant metropolises in the world.PWC have cut down their list to 26 choices, choosing to focus on the world’s most powerful cities. The rankings include everything from broadband access to tax rates.

We’ve highlighted the 13 most impressive cities overall, and in what categories they perform best, as well as how many Forbes Global 500 companies are headquartered in each.

Note: PWC calculates their list using 66 different variables. The list and explanation for each can be found here. They group these variables into 10 different categories. Cities are ranked 26 (the best) through 1 (the worst).

#13 Berlin

World leader in commute time

Headquarters of 1 Fortune 500 company.

#12 Los Angeles

World leader in ease of firing

World leader in rigidity of hours

World leader in ease of sport and leisure activities

Headquarters of 1 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#11 Houston

World leader in ease of firing

World leader in rigidity of hours

World leader in ease of sport and leisure activities

Headquarters of 6 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#10 Hong Kong

World leader in skyline impact

World leader in inflation

World leader in crime

World leader in ease of hiring

World leader in ease of visa travel

Headquarters of 4 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#9 Singapore

World leader in crime

World leader in ease of entry, number of countries with visa waivers

World leader in ease of hiring

World leader in housing

World leader in level of shareholder protection

World leader in maths and science skills

World leader in operational risk climate

World leader in traffic congestion

Lagging behind in renewable energy consumption

Headquarters of 2 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#8 Paris

World leader in foreign embassies or consulates

World leader in mass transit coverage

World leader in sport and leisure activities

Lagging behind in rigidity of hours

Headquarters of 25 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#7 Chicago

World leader in ease of firing

World leader in hospitals

World leader in rigidity of hours

World leader in sport and leisure activities

Headquarters of 2 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#6 London

World leader in end of life care

World leader in financial and business services employment

World leader in incoming/outgoing passenger flows

World leader in international tourists

World leader in sport and leisure activities

World leader in strength of currency

Headquarters of 17 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#5 Sydney

World leader in city carbon footprint

World leader in ease of starting a business

World leader in housing

World leader in libraries with public access

World leader in literacy and enrollment

World leader in miles of mass transit track

World leader in purchasing power

World leader in sport and leisure activities

Headquarters of 2 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#4 Stockholm

World leader in air pollution (#1 city)

World leader in digital economy score (#1 city)

World leader in entrepreneurial environment

World leader in green space as a per cent of city area

World leader in intellectual property protection

World leader in internet access in schools

World leader in per cent of GDP spent on R&D

World leader in political environment

World leader in traffic congestion

Headquarters of 3 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#3 San Francisco

World leader in ease of firing

World leader in per cent of population with higher education

World leader in rigidity of hours

World leader in sport and leisure activities

Headquarters of 2 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#2 Toronto

World leader in air pollution

World leader in business trip index

World leader in life satisfaction

World leader in quality of living

World leader in sport and leisure activities

World leader in workforce management risk

Headquarters of 7 Fortune Global 500 companies.

#1 New York

World leader in rigidity of hours

World leader in sport and leisure activities

World leader in research performance of top universities

World leader in ease of firing

World leader in domestic market capitalisation

World leader in cultural vibrancy

World leader in aircraft movements

Headquarters of 19 Fortune Global 500 companies.

