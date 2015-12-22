These are the top 10 Christmas songs in the world, according to Spotify

As Christmas approaches, people around the world are putting together playlists of their favourite holiday tunes.

Spotify’s data analysts have counted almost 16 million Christmas playlists, which are especially popular in Scandinavia, the US, Canada, and the Philippines.

In fact, Spotify says that the Philippines might be the most excited for the season, as the country started streaming Christmas music in earnest way back in early September, well before most places saw significant activity (toward the end of November).

What music have people been listening to?

Spotify’s team pulled the top 10 tracks, which runs from classic crooner Bing Crosby to pop stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. And, of course, Mariah site atop the throne.

Here are the most-streamed Christmas songs on Spotify:

Mariah Carey – “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” The Pogues – “Fairytale of New York” (feat. Kirsty MacColl) Wham! – “Last Christmas” Brenda Lee – “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Ariana Grande – “Santa Tell Me” Justin Bieber- “Misteltoe” Bing Crosby – “White Christmas” Shakin’ Stevens – “Merry Christmas Everyone” Pentatonix – “Mary, Did You Know”

