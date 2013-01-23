Top Chinese Tech Firm Huawei Profits $2.4 Billion, Then Doles Out $1.9 Billion To Employees

Huawei makes phones to rival Samsung

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Huawei, a competitor to Cisco in the routers business and Samsung in the handset business, had an excellent 2012.



Profits rose 33% to 15.4 billion yuan, about $2.4 billion dollars, according to Sina.com’s English language site.

81% of that money is going to employees.

The company just announced it will pay $1.9 billion in bonuses to many of its ~150,000 employees.

That averages out to ~$12,000 per employee, but most of the money will go to “level 3” executives and higher.

