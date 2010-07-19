Top Chinese Economists Call For Government To Ditch U.S. Treasuries And Buy Gold

A former advisor to the Chinese central bank, and influential economist, has called for his nation to diversify away from U.S. treasury holdings.



This comes after China cut its U.S. treasury holdings by $32.5 billion in May:

Reuters:

“Although assets in other currencies and forms are not an ideal replacement for U.S. Treasury bonds, diversification should be a basic principle,” Yu wrote in the China Securities Journal.

“When demand for U.S. Treasury securities is strong, it’s a rare opportunity for us to gradually pull back. That way, it will not have a big impact on prices and China will not suffer too much,” he said.

Zhang Monan, a researcher with the State Information centre, a think tank under the powerful National Development and Reform Commission, told the paper that China should invest more of its $2.5 trillion of foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest stockpile, in hard assets such as gold.

Gold bulls will like these words.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.