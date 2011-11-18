CHILD ABUSE ATTORNEY: “I AM NOW FLOODED WITH CALLS FROM VICTIMS”

The recent child molestation allegations surrounding Penn State and Syracuse University have triggered a silent population to come out and take action.



Renowned personal injury attorney Joseph Klest has represented more than 500 victims of sexual abuse over his 29-year career. In May, he represented the plaintiff in Snyder v. Kenny. The $28 million case settlement represents the largest single-victim, civil sexual abuse verdict in history.

“I am now flooded with calls from victims,” Klest said via e-mail. “This feels like a huge turning point of some kind!!!”

Although sexual abuse has been around since the beginning of human history, Klest thinks the current public outrage will forever change law and make people even more cautious with children.

“This is the point when society learns that this is a systemic problem long ignored,” Klest said. “The clergy abuse dilemma was just the harbinger. This is the dawn of victim awareness!”

If it takes national scandals to bring the subject to light and for justice to be served, then Klest said he is all for it.

“There are very few false allegations of abuse because it’s a very embarrassing issue for the victim,” Klest said. “Victims will be surprised at how society will rally behind them. It’s never too late to share the truth.”

