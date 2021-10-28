10 things you didn’t know about ‘Top Chef’s’ Padma Lakshmi

She was diagnosed with endometriosis and co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

For years, Lakshmi lived her life thinking she just had severe menstrual symptoms. But in her 30s, she was diagnosed with endometriosis, which is when the tissue cells of the uterus grow outside the uterus.

“I spent 25 percent of my life in bed because of this chronic illness that I had no idea I had. And it was always something that I was told I just had to put up with, that it was my lot as a woman to suffer with cramps because some girls got it and some girls didn’t,” Lakshmi told Self in 2016. “It wasn’t until I was properly diagnosed and got on the other side of my treatment, which included several surgeries, that I realized what normal really is.”

She founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America with her doctor, Tamer Seckin, in 2009 to help raise awareness of the disorder.