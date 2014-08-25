Top Chef Mark Best Is Opening A Second Sydney Restaurant At The Four Seasons Hotel

Mark Best is bringing his Melbourne bistro to Sydney.

Chef Mark Best is opening a Sydney version of his acclaimed Melbourne bistro, Pei Modern, at the Four Seasons Hotel in October.

Best, one of Australia’s most-lauded chefs, also runs Marque in Surry Hills and will bring his Melbourne team, including Pei Modern’s founding chef Matt Germanchis, and maitre d’ Ainslie Lubbock to the Emerald City for the launch.

Pei Modern opened in Melbourne in 2012 and was named best new restaurant later that year, while Lubbock was named maitre d’ of the year. Best was inspired by the French bistronomy movement, in which 3-star chefs offer their elaborate dishes in simpler surrounds at a more affordable price, in creating his modern bistro.

Dishes such as Best’s Sauternes custard, and Jerusalem Artichoke with Duck Egg and Truffle will feature on the menu.

Pei Modern Sydney will be open for lunch, Monday to Friday, and include the “Eat.Pei.Quick” – 2 Courses plus coffee for $35 – express offer, as well as dinner Monday to Saturday.

Pei Modern takes over the ground-floor space originally launched as The Woods in 2012, under another Surry Hills chef, Hamish Ingham, who parted ways with the hotel after 12 months late last year. Architect Helen Rice will be in charge of the second makeover of the area in two years.

Best said he was excited to be taking charge of the wood-fired grill and oven.

“Pei Modern Sydney will respond to the local environment, location, customer and produce,” the one-time Kalgoorlie electrician said, adding with his usual droll style that his cooking style will be “primal modern”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.