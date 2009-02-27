"Top Chef" Finale Scores Second-Highest Ratings In Show's History

Last night, 3.7 million people saw Hosea Rosenberg’s surprise win in Top Chef’s season 5 finale.

While that wasn’t an all-time high for the series—that honour still belongs to the season 2 finale, which only beat last night’s episode by a tenth of a point—Top Chef’s most recent cycle is now the show’s highest-rated ever.

Last night’s audience was 11% bigger than the group that tuned in during the season 4 capper last June and included 2.1 million people in the coveted in 18-49 demographic.

