A 'Top Chef' alum explains why you should use canned tomatoes in your sauce

We interviewed ‘Top Chef’ alum Fabio Viviani while he cooked us a meal from his web series “Dinner is Served.” He told us why he thinks canned tomatoes are better for sauces than fresh tomatoes. Following is a transcript of the video.

FABIO VIVIANI: I use San Marzano, San Marzano tomatoes.

VIVIANI: San Marzano tomatoes …

JETHRO NEDEDOG: Peels on or off?

VIVIANI: It’s in a can. So there is no peel. San Marzano tomatoes gotta be canned. And although a lot of people are fanatics of doing tomato sauce with fresh tomato, I tell you, tomato sauce, it’s a lot better when it’s done with canned tomato because you can keep it consistent throughout the year.

NEDEDOG: Room temperature or cold?

VIVIANI: We’re still talking about tomato?

NEDEDOG: Yes.

VIVIANI: Who cares?

NEDEDOG: People love tomatoes, they’re asking.

VIVIANI: Yeah, it’s a lot of questions about tomato. OK. Doesn’t matter. You gotta cook them anyway. So if you want to eat a salad with it, they better be cold. But if you want to cook nobody cares. It’s not a cake you don’t have to bake anything with it.

