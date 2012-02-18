Top Celebrity Tweets O' The Week—The Grammys, Whitney Houston and Valentine's Day

It was a huge week in the Twitterverse. Celebs paid tribute to Whitney Houston, Valentine’s Day, the Grammy Awards, #LINsanity and more.



Rihanna received her own Whitney portrait, Kate Upton celebrated her new Sports Illustrated cover and Taylor Swift shows off her two new friends.

From Chris Brown flipping off America for trashing him at the Grammy Awards to Oprah begging for ratings, here’s this week’s instalment of celebrity tweets o’ the week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.