Top Celebrity Tweets O' The Week

Celebs tweet the Super Bowl: Britney loves Madonna, Katy Perry goes H.A.M. and Ochocinco deals with the Patriots’ loss.Plus, Chelsea Handler‘s an “angel” and Rihanna still looks good as a blonde.
Yep. It’s that time of the week again—from Jimmy Fallon to Jordin Sparks, check out this week’s roundup of best celebrity tweets.
Aziz Ansari unknowingly revealed Christopher Nolan's perfect plan to get everyone to watch his film after a football game.
Nicki wasted no time moving from her halftime stint to her next big gigs—a new album and the Grammys.
