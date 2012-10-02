Top Celebrity Tweets O' The Week

Photo: Twitter

Celebs tweet the Super Bowl: Britney loves Madonna, Katy Perry goes H.A.M. and Ochocinco deals with the Patriots’ loss.Plus, Chelsea Handler‘s an “angel” and Rihanna still looks good as a blonde.



Yep. It’s that time of the week again—from Jimmy Fallon to Jordin Sparks, check out this week’s roundup of best celebrity tweets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.